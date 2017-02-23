Key obstacles to digital transformation and data privacy compliance

To stay relevant in an increasingly digital world, companies are either starting to or are currently in the process of transforming their digital environment to improve collaboration and information sharing. Meanwhile, data privacy legislation, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is redefining how data can be shared across country borders.

New research from Intralinks and the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) identifies three crucial barriers companies are facing as they look to achieve these dual goals and maintain their competitive edge:

Outmoded and clunky enterprise content management systems (ECMs)

Data siloes that inhibit collaboration between departments and stakeholders

Data privacy and compliance worries.

Key takeaways

Of the IT and security professionals surveyed, a full 80% admit that their company is still using traditional file folders to organize and share content

57% of respondents think their company’s content tools like ECM, cloud storage and SharePoint are siloed and difficult to connect

74% of respondents are either not very confident or not confident at all that they will meet the compliance deadline for the GDPR in 2018.

“Our research with the CSA sheds light on the barriers that enterprises continue to face as they try to meet the seemingly opposing goals of increased collaboration versus stricter security and regulatory compliance measures,” said Daren Glenister, Field CTO at Intralinks.