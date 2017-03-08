Twitter reactions to the WikiLeaks CIA data dump

Here are some interesting Twitter reactions regarding the WikiLeaks release of 8,761 documents and files they claim originate from an isolated, high-security network situated inside the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Virgina.

So far the #vault7 leaks don't show that secure messaging apps are broken—just that hacked devices are untrustworthy https://t.co/nrxpL7r5Yl — EFF (@EFF) March 8, 2017

..what Wikileaks won't tell you: almost everything in their dump is dreadfully ordinary, widely known by the cybersec/hacking community — Rob Graham٩(●̮̮̃●̃) (@ErrataRob) March 8, 2017

By spreading lies about secure communication methods, Wikileaks pureposely instills fear, uncertainty, and doubt in the most vulnerable. — SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) March 8, 2017

After hours of reading my conclusion is that #Vault7 contains nothing shocking at all, just an agency doing targeted work as you'd expect. — Melvin ♾͉̖͚̇͠ (@showthread) March 8, 2017

My stance on #Vault7 I think the dump is a good indicator that tax $ is actually going towards an agency being successful n their mission — indi303 (@indi303) March 7, 2017

What have we learned? CIA uses Agile, StackOverflow, and isn’t qualified to give an “intro to rootkits” talk at @defcon — the grugq (@thegrugq) March 7, 2017

If you prioritise reading the #Vault7 docs over securing your (clients) infrastructure, you’re doing it wrong. — Wim Remes (@wimremes) March 7, 2017

Today we're once again reminded that everyone and everything is just one zero-day away from compromise. — Jeremiah Grossman (@jeremiahg) March 7, 2017

#Vault7 summary: the CIA is doing their job exactly as you'd reasonably expect them to. Here's Tom with the weather… — Liam O (@liamosaur) March 8, 2017

Remember the CIA is not the NSA. Different missions, different targets, different tools. — Space Rogue (@spacerog) March 7, 2017

Re CIA leak: I will never understand the glee some Americans express when harm befalls the important mission of our intelligence community. — Chris Eng (@chriseng) March 7, 2017