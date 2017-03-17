New infosec products of the week​: March 17, 2017

Capture, process, analyze data generated by IoT devices

MapR Technologies announced MapR Edge, a small footprint edition of the MapR Converged Data Platform. Addressing the need to capture, process, and analyze data generated by Internet of Things devices close to the source, MapR Edge provides secure local processing, quick aggregation of insights on a global basis, and the ability push intelligence back to the edge for faster and more significant business impact.

Add another layer of protection for your workloads on AWS

SecureWorks is bolstering its Cloud Guardian portfolio with a new service that automates the application of strong cloud security policies for organizations embracing digital transformation. With the Security Configuration Management solution, clients can add another layer of cyber protection for their workloads on Amazon Web Services (AWS) by programmatically implementing and enforcing best practices for security.

Pwnie Express introduces IoT risk assessment solution

Pwnie Express announced availability of the Device Risk Scorecard, a solution that provides risk assessments of security threats from IoT devices in the enterprise. This new capability is part of Pwnie Express’ device threat detection platform, Pulse, enabling security teams to detect, assess and respond to the security gaps exposed by IoT, BYOD, and connected devices.

Linux Academy launches Cloud Assessments platform

Linux Academy launched the public beta of Cloud Assessments, a new platform that allows enterprises to test and train their IT teams, as well as prospective job candidates, on their technology. Individuals can also leverage Cloud Assessments to prove real, hands-on skill and earn micro certifications. The first Cloud Assessment offerings will focus on Amazon Web Services.

Express Logic introduces IoT device-to-cloud connectivity platform

Express Logic announced the X-Ware IoT Platform, for secure industrial-grade connectivity of embedded IoT sensors, devices, edge routers, and gateways. The platform is built on top of Express Logic’s ThreadX RTOS and NetX Duo dual IPv4/IPv6 TCP/IP stack. It leverages all the benefits of NetX Duo and introduces new IoT protocol support for IPv6 over Low Power Wireless Personal Area Networks (6LoWPAN), Message Queue Telemetry Transport (MQTT), Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP) and Lightweight M2M (LWM2M).