Most businesses will not put off cloud adoption because of security concerns

Businesses are pressing ahead with their digital transformation plans, despite fears of being hit by a cyber attack or data protection regulations. This is according to a new independent research report from Advanced, which questioned over 500 senior executives in UK organisations about their attitudes to using the cloud as part of their digital transformation plans.

Cloud adoption going strong

Most organisations surveyed are concerned about security (82%) and data protection (68%) in the cloud but, perhaps surprisingly, 80% of them are not put off from adopting the cloud following recent high-profile cyber attacks such as WannaCry.

A third (33%) of organisations admit to being experienced in the cloud and continue to consider it for all new projects, while 37% have recently launched cloud computing projects for the first time.

Concerns and challenges

Although positive, these findings should not negate the common concerns and challenges. The survey also found that businesses want better support if they are to execute their digital transformation plans effectively.

Security is the biggest barrier, with 76% saying that governments should do more to protect businesses and their customers from a cyber attack.

Buidling confidence

Meanwhile, 82% of organisations want to see cloud providers do more to build confidence among those looking to adopt a digital transformation strategy, of which the cloud is fundamental. When asked what they look for in a provider, most say financial stability (69%), data held in a UK location (65%) and local support (58%) – above typical benefits touted by providers including scalability (46%) and the breadth of application offerings (38%).

Jon Wrennall, CTO at Advanced, says: “It’s encouraging to see businesses are undeterred from using the cloud, which is fast becoming the right choice for many to drive efficiencies, innovate and grow. Sadly we are seeing the same concerns around security and data protection reported over and over again. It’s right to be concerned about security; it’s time that all of us as cloud services providers take a reality check.

“As an industry and profession, we all need to proactively give clear guidance on security responsibilities and support organisations in being better protected, ensuring devices and applications are properly patched and secured – those writing the software are clearly best placed to provide this. With General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) coming into force next year we also have a duty of care to provide clarity on how data is being stored and secured in the cloud.

“There’s still a job to be done in creating trust in the cloud and helping customers use the cloud in the right way for the digital transformation that’s right for them. Our survey shows most organisations want financially stable providers and prefer those that store data locally and offer local support; this will become even more pertinent as Britain leaves the European Union. They will trust the providers that offer certainty in an uncertain market and those with a vested interest in the UK and the cloud.”