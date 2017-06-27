(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 54 released

(IN)SECURE Magazine is a free digital security publication discussing some of the hottest information security topics. Issue 54 has been released today.
Table of contents
- The death of passwords: Cybersecurity’s fake news?
- Breaking the “secure enough” mindset
- Cyber hygiene: The more you know
- What’s an IT architect, and could you become one?
- Report: Infosecurity Europe 2017
- Is your dragline dragging in security threats?
- Businesses finally realize that cyber defenses must evolve
- A simplified guide to PCI DSS compliance