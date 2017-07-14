NTT Security to give away Gap Assessment at Black Hat USA 2017

This year at Black Hat USA 2017, NTT Security is focusing on incident response readiness with a promotion called Swimming with the Sharks: The Need for Proactive Critical Incident Response.

One lucky show participant will win a thorough gap assessment from the NTT Security Incident Response team valued at approximately $15,000 based on 40 hours of professional services. The promotion spotlights the importance for organizations to formulate a robust incident response program in order to minimize liability in the event their infrastructure is infiltrated.

To participate, Black Hat attendees need to stop by NTT Security’s booth (#1854), any time during exhibition hours to complete a brief questionnaire and register.

“Black Hat is the perfect environment to stimulate further discussion on the critical need for organizations to implement IT security assessment and incident response planning before they’re attacked,” said John Moran, Incident Response Analyst at NTT Security. “Recent ransomware attacks caused considerable havoc to organizations around the globe by limiting their ability to provide service to their customers, which was further compounded by public embarrassment that they were not prepared to prevent damages, which we’ve addressed in our 2017 Global Threat Intelligence Report. We want to engage IT professionals at Black Hat to discuss preventive measures and response planning so they can better protect their organizations and business partners moving forward.”

The Swimming with the Sharks promotion gap assessment giveaway will provide the winning organization with an overall validation of their security program, including: