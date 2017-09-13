The characteristics of modern applications in the cloud are changing, requiring software and IT architects to shift priorities. Businesses of all sizes are transforming in order to compete in the digital era, but are bogged down by legacy technologies and inefficient siloed processes and tools that are ill-equipped to handle today’s volume of data.

Today’s modern enterprise must harness this data and churn it into continuous intelligence in order to make critical business decisions. The second State of Modern Applications in the Cloud report from Sumo Logic continues to reflect the emerging trends and year-over-year shifts in how businesses are approaching their digital strategy, and the ways in which they build their modern applications across each tier of the application architecture.

Key findings of the report

Linux is a legitimate option across all cloud platforms:

Linux is the dominant OS in AWS.

Linux is also growing dramatically in Azure from four percent (2016) to 12 percent (2017).

Containers and functions growth is unprecedented:

AWS Docker adoption has grown from 18 percent (2016) to 24 percent (2017).

AWS Lambda adoption has almost doubled from 12 percent (2016) to 23 percent (2017).

Organizations are uncovering a cloud security paradox:

Security remains a top concern for enterprises moving to the cloud as their legacy on premise security/SIEM tools are insufficient.

Unfortunately only 50 percent of enterprises are leveraging CloudTrail, the primary security audit for AWS.

Enterprises of all sizes must leverage security, networking and audit services from their native cloud providers.

Legacy vendors are struggling to find relevance in the modern app world: