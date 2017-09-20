Fifty-nine percent of respondents to a Bitglass survey at Black Hat USA 2017 identified phishing as the best data exfiltration strategy, as human error and ignorance will always be exploitable.

Understandably, and in line with recent cyberattacks, malware and ransomware ranked second, at nearly 27 percent.

Least effective enterprise security measures

Hackers also pointed out the three least effective enterprise security measures: password protection, facial recognition and access controls.

“Phishing and malware are threats made all the more potent by cloud adoption and the ease with which employees can share corporate data,” said Mike Schuricht, VP Product Management, Bitglass. “Many security technologies fail to address IT’s largest blind spots – unmanaged devices and anomalous access.”

Key findings