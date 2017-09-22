New infosec products of the week​: September 22, 2017

Cyber-defense for critical infrastructure including factories, plants, utilities & hospitals

NTT Security has launched IT/OT Integrated Security Services, delivered via a combination of both Consulting Services (CS) and Managed Security Services (MSS). CS visualize components and potential risks of an industrial control system, and provides effective and efficient security measures. MSS provides proactive defense for industrial control system by continuously monitoring, detecting and blocking a cyberattack.

WhiteHat Scout reinvents the way developers create secure software

WhiteHat Scout is a fully automated static application security testing (SAST) product. With WhiteHat Scout, developers can assess their code in minutes and get private results on flaws found in the code. Scout offers developers personalized feedback and remediation guidance, allowing them to fix code.

Policy as code framework for cloud infrastructure automation

HashiCorp released Sentinel, a policy as code framework that the company is embedding into its enterprise product suite to enable automated, fine-grained, logic-based policy decisions to control the many types of infrastructure supporting modern applications.

Smartcrypt Appliance: Turnkey encryption management and data protection

PKWARE launched four virtual and hardware key management appliances. Smartcrypt Appliances, developed in partnership with QuintessenceLabs, allow security managers to define encryption policies, monitor encryption and decryption activity across the entire organization, and store keys in FIPS 140-2 Level 3-verified hardware security modules (HSMs). The appliances offer automatic failover, high availability, support for encryption on servers and databases and full key lifecycle and policy management, in addition to quantum random number generation capabilities.

RoboCyberWall unveils precision firewall

The RoboCyberWall firewall blocks all known exploits on Apache2 and XGINX web servers. It is a simple-to-download and easy-to-install module for use with on-premise servers, cloud servers or shared hosting accounts and requires exceptionally low RAM and processor resources.