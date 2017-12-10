Week in review: Ransomware’s next stop, NiceHash hack, and why phishers love HTTPS

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news and articles:

Bitcoin traders beware: Fake trading bot offer delivers RAT

The malicious offer comes via email: a free trial of Gunbot, a new bitcoin trading bot developed by Gunthy.

Global security spending to reach $96 billion in 2018

Organizations are spending more on security as a result of regulations, shifting buyer mindset, awareness of emerging threats and the evolution to a digital business strategy.

The key to success with prevention strategies like remote browser isolation

In a connected world of botnets, malware and DNS spoofing, it’s easy to see why this gated approach to web browsing is appealing. But in order to be successful with RBI and really any preventative strategy, organizations must “always be threat modeling”.

NiceHash suffers security breach, around $70 million in Bitcoin stolen

NiceHash, one of the most popular crypto-mining marketplaces, has apparently suffered a breach that resulted in the theft of the entire contents of the NiceHash Bitcoin wallet.

Why phishers love HTTPS

As more and more sites switch to HTTPS, the number of phishing sites hosted on HTTPS domains is also increasing.

The next step in network security evolution

In 1987, Bernd Fix developed a method to neutralize the Vienna virus, becoming the first known antivirus software developer. In 2017, as we pass the 30-year anniversary, a lot has changed in endpoint security.

DDoS attackers increasingly targeting cryptocurrency exchanges

The extraordinary volatility of the price of bitcoin has spurred speculators to employ a wide variety of tricks to make it swing between extremes, so that they can take advantage of it.

Chief Data Officers are increasingly enabling digital transformation

As the role of chief data officer (CDO) continues to gain traction within organizations, a recent survey by Gartner found that these data and analytics leaders are proving to be a linchpin of digital business transformation.

Cybersecurity concerns may stop consumers from purchasing a connected car

93% of consumers believe they do not own or do not know if they own a connected car and 49% do not own and do not plan on buying one in the future.

Chrome site isolation option offers more security

Chrome 63, which was promoted to the stable release channel on Wednesday, comes with many security fixes and improvements, especially for the enterprise audience.

How cybersecurity solutions can help with GDPR compliance

To put it bluntly, the purpose for cybersecurity protection lies in the very act of compromise. Since there is no way to eliminate threats altogether, only thing that’s left to do is strengthening the defences and then wait.

Andromeda botnet dismantled in international cyber operation

Andromeda was associated with 80 malware families and, in the last six months, it was detected on or blocked an average of over 1 million machines every month.

Phishers target panicking PayPal users with fake “failed transaction” emails

With the end-of-the-year holidays quickly approaching and many users worrying whether the gifts they bought online will be delivered in time for the festivities, an email from PayPal saying their transactions were impossible to verify or their payments were not processed will throw most users for a loop.

Five key trends to watch in 2018 as cybercriminals continue to innovate

The McAfee Labs 2018 Threats Predictions Report identifies five key trends to watch in 2018.

Is your mainframe security GDPR compliant?

Only one in four IBM mainframe customers questioned in a new UK survey are confident that their system security complies with the incoming General Data Protection Regulation.

Ransomware’s lucrative next stop? The Point of Sale

If we are to believe that the price of stolen credit card data is in fact dropping, where are hackers going to turn next?

What’s on the horizon for security and risk management leaders?

By 2022, cybersecurity ratings will become as important as credit ratings when assessing the risk of business relationships, Gartner analysts believe. They also predict that, by 2020, 60% of organizations engaging in M&A (mergers and acquisitions) activity will consider cybersecurity posture as a critical factor in their due diligence process.