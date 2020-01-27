Patients believe stronger privacy protections are more important than easier health data access

Patients and consumers deserve better access to personalized, actionable health care information to empower them to make better, more informed decisions – but it should not drive up health care costs or compromise the privacy of their personal health data, according to a poll of patients and consumers from Morning Consult and America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP).

Personal privacy outweighs increased transparency

A strong majority (62%) of patients want their data and privacy protected more than ever, even if it means foregoing easier health data access. Further, 3 in 4 adults would not support a new federal regulation that makes it easier to find the cost of medical procedures if it also raises insurance premiums.

Other major takeaways from the poll include:

The vast majority (82%) of adults want their health care information delivered in a way that is more concise and simpler to understand.

An overwhelming majority (90%) reported they want technology companies held to the same high standard and scrutiny as health insurance providers when it comes to protecting their information.

A strong majority (66%) of adults said that they would consider making an appointment with a different specialist if they knew they would receive the same quality of care, but at a lower cost.

“These findings from patients and consumers are significant,” said Matt Eyles, AHIP President and CEO. “When it comes to transparency in health care, patients overwhelmingly want two things – for the information to be clear, concise, and customized, and for their privacy to be protected. Any new rules must ensure we protect patient privacy, reduce health care costs, and get personalized information into the hands of patients.”

Health insurance tools

Today, health insurance providers already offer tools and services that ensure the people they serve have personalized, actionable information to help them make the best health decisions for them and their family. These tools include: