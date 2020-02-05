Mobile data roaming traffic generated by consumer and IoT devices expected to surge

Mobile data roaming traffic generated by consumer and IoT devices reached 737 Petabytes in 2019, according to Kaleido Intelligence. This is forecast to reach 2,000 Petabytes in 2024, representing an average annual growth of 22% over the period.

Leading vendors for Wholesale Roaming, split by service area

Mobile data roaming traffic around the world

Driven by the significant increase in roaming data traffic across key regions including Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Kaleido predicts that consumer inbound wholesale roaming revenues will reach $16 billion in 2024, with IoT adding a further $5.7 billion.

Nitin Bhas, Chief of Strategy & Insights at Kaleido Intelligence said: “Roam-Like-At-Home will continue to be the most important revenue driver, followed by the introduction of IoT and 5G roaming services.

“However, the challenge here is to identify and predict what data roaming services will look like in 3 years time; i.e. IoT and 5G use cases that will have an impact – anything from connected cars to high-speed video services.”

Telco roaming challenges and opportunities