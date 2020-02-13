(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 65 released

(IN)SECURE Magazine is a free digital security publication discussing some of the hottest information security topics. Issue 65 has been released today. It’s a free download, no registration required.
Table of contents
- A case for establishing a common weakness enumeration for hardware security
- Things to keep in mind when raising capital for your cybersecurity venture
- Burner phones are an eavesdropping risk for international travelers
- Hardware hacks: The next generation of cybercrime
- California’s IoT cybersecurity bill: What it gets right and wrong
- 7 signs your cybersecurity is doomed to fail in 2020
- How to test employee cyber competence through pentesting
- Smart cities are on the rise: What are the dangers?
- Modern security product certification best practices
- Why outsourcing your DPO is an effective insurance policy
