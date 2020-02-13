Mirko Zorz
Mirko Zorz, Editor in Chief, Help Net Security

(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 65 released

(IN)SECURE Magazine is a free digital security publication discussing some of the hottest information security topics. Issue 65 has been released today. It’s a free download, no registration required.

insecure magazine 65

Table of contents

  • A case for establishing a common weakness enumeration for hardware security
  • Things to keep in mind when raising capital for your cybersecurity venture
  • Burner phones are an eavesdropping risk for international travelers
  • Hardware hacks: The next generation of cybercrime
  • California’s IoT cybersecurity bill: What it gets right and wrong
  • 7 signs your cybersecurity is doomed to fail in 2020
  • How to test employee cyber competence through pentesting
  • Smart cities are on the rise: What are the dangers?
  • Modern security product certification best practices
  • Why outsourcing your DPO is an effective insurance policy

Get the latest issue of (IN)SECURE Magazine and subscribe for free.

Share this
Read Previous
You are reading
(IN)SECURE Magazine 65

(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 65 released

Read Next

Don't miss