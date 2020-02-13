(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 65 released

(IN)SECURE Magazine is a free digital security publication discussing some of the hottest information security topics. Issue 65 has been released today. It’s a free download, no registration required.

Table of contents

A case for establishing a common weakness enumeration for hardware security

Things to keep in mind when raising capital for your cybersecurity venture

Burner phones are an eavesdropping risk for international travelers

Hardware hacks: The next generation of cybercrime

California’s IoT cybersecurity bill: What it gets right and wrong

7 signs your cybersecurity is doomed to fail in 2020

How to test employee cyber competence through pentesting

Smart cities are on the rise: What are the dangers?

Modern security product certification best practices

Why outsourcing your DPO is an effective insurance policy

