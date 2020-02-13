ISSUE 65 (February 2020)
2020 and beyond
Issue 65 Contributors
Galina Antova
Chief Business Development Officer, Claroty
Michael Campbell
Head of Government and Federal Business, Privoro
Marcus Chung
CEO, BoldCloud
Charles Eagan
CTO, BlackBerry
Jason M. Fung
Offensive Security Research Manager, Intel
Dyann Heward-Mills
CEO, HewardMills
Arun Kanuparthi
Offensive Security Researcher, Intel
Hareesh Khattri
Offensive Security Researcher, Intel
Jason Lawlor
President, Lightship Security
Nathan Palmer
Security Researcher, Raytheon’s Cyber Offensive and Defensive group
Michael Schenck
Director of Security Services, Kaytuso

Table of contents

  • A case for establishing a common weakness enumeration for hardware security
  • Things to keep in mind when raising capital for your cybersecurity venture
  • Burner phones are an eavesdropping risk for international travelers
  • Hardware hacks: The next generation of cybercrime
  • California’s IoT cybersecurity bill: What it gets right and wrong
  • 7 signs your cybersecurity is doomed to fail in 2020
  • How to test employee cyber competence through pentesting
  • Smart cities are on the rise: What are the dangers?
  • Modern security product certification best practices
  • Why outsourcing your DPO is an effective insurance policy

