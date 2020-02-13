Farsight Security enhances its Security Information Exchange data-sharing platform

Farsight Security announced enhancements to its flagship, Security Information Exchange (SIE) data-sharing platform to help security professionals measurably improve the prevention, detection and response of the latest cyberattacks.

Newly active domains: The industry’s first real-time DNS Intelligence data feed that reports domains as they resume activity on the Internet after a period of inactivity (10 days or more). This data is very useful to detect, block, and investigate domains used by threat actors who acquire and reuse expired domains with previously good reputations or by patiently waiting to establish a harmless reputation for their domain before utilizing it.

SIE batch: A new easy-to-use and easy-to-integrate delivery method to access data from our powerful, proven real-time solutions – available via both API and a Web interface – including Newly Observed Domains, DNS Changes and the newly added, Newly Active Domains, as well as high-value third-party data feeds including Darknet, Spam, Phishing URLS and DDoS Events, all available via the company’s flagship Security Information Exchange platform.

“Farsight was founded on the idea of observational security, and the Security Information Exchange (SIE) is at the heart of our business. We are proud how much of the Internet can indirectly be observed through SIE, on both the DNS-related channels and the other less well-known channels. Some SIE users have told us that their use-cases value completeness of data over the timeliness of real-time SIE streaming. So, with SIE Batch, we now have a way to deliver SIE channel information using reliable file transfers, which can be delayed but not damaged by network outages,” said Farsight Security CEO Dr. Paul Vixie.

“Farsight will continue to innovate to put observations of Internet infrastructure and behaviour into the hands of responsible defenders, while continuing to avoid the collection of any PII (personally identifiable information). SIE Batch and Newly Active Domains are the next steps in that long journey.”

SIE Batch and Newly Active Domains will be available on February 24th, the first day of RSA Conference.

SIE Batch will be available to users who subscribe to one or more SIE Channels and can be purchased as either a standalone access method or as a complimentary access method to SIE Remote Access, SIE Lan and AXA-Rest. Newly Active Domains will be available as a separate channel.