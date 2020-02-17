Take your SOC to the next level of effectiveness

Enterprise security infrastructures average 80 security products, creating security sprawl and a big management challenge for SOC teams. With high volumes of data generated from security controls across the infrastructure, SOC teams often rely on Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions to aggregate data and deliver insight into events and alerts. Similarly, Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platforms can take the results and automate them into action.

However, the business needs to know that it’s safe—now. That’s why organizations are turning to Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) integration with the SOC. BAS integration with SIEM and SOAR solutions enables SOC teams to continually evaluate the effectiveness of their security controls and improve the company’s security posture with real-time, accurate metrics.

SIEM integration

BAS validates that your SIEM is effectively picking up events and alerts. You can:

Validate SIEM integrations with other security controls across the infrastructure.

Refine SIEM rules using forensic artifacts—such as hash values, domain names, host artifacts, etc.—provided in attack simulation analyses.

Evaluate effectiveness of preventative controls, such as EPP, web gateways, email gateways, firewalls, and IPS.

Assess effectiveness of behavior-based detection controls, such as EDR, EUBA, deceptions, and honeypots.

The best BAS solutions deliver specific details about myriad controls’ ability to detect suspicious activity. A SOC team can launch an Immediate Threats Intelligence assessment to simulate the latest threats seen in the wild. Data from lateral movement, data exfiltration, and other attack vector simulations can be pulled into the SIEM for parsing, creating alerts, and remediation purposes.

SOAR Integration

BAS can run daily, hourly, or continuously with results pulled into the SOAR. Team members can prioritize remediation and take corrective steps right from the SOAR dashboard. Use BAS-generated data to:

Refine SOAR incident-response playbooks.

Assess effectiveness of post-breach controls.

Determine effectiveness of monitoring and response workflows.

Prioritize mitigation efforts according to heuristic cyber exposure scores.

Integration with GRC systems

Besides compliance risk, companies need to manage and report on risk associated with digital transformation efforts and supply-chain relationships. When BAS is integrated with Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) tools, such as RSA Archer, organizations gain granular data to:

Proactively identify and preempt potential adverse impacts of IT configuration changes, software updates, and new technology deployments.

Measure control effectiveness at specific points in time and over time.

Reduce supply chain risk by continuously challenging security controls that defend portals, email and web gateways, and endpoints.

Power up vulnerability management tools

BAS data powers up vulnerability scanning, giving SOC teams visibility into common vulnerability and exposure (CVE) data combined with attack simulation results. Teams can prioritize and accelerate remediation according to various parameters, such as asset type, user privileges, and proximity to critical digital assets.

Integration with EDR tools

BAS enables teams to verify that EDR solutions are effectively detecting IoCs and attack techniques of the latest simulated threats. Teams can simulate specific threat behaviors on their endpoints and verify that response tools work as expected.

API Integration

BAS integration via API enables SOC teams to retrieve all assessment results from simulated attacks—including IoCs, TTPs, payload names, mitigations, other data—and move into their own environments. This gives them:

Immediate insights: BAS data is always available for incorporation with other SOC tools.

With just a few clicks, SOC teams can initiate thousands of attack simulations and see exactly where they’re exposed and how to fix it. Now, it’s possible to surface new threats daily, defend against advanced stealth techniques, preempt adverse effects of continuous IT change, and ensure that security controls maximize protection against state-sponsored threat actors and complex supply-chain attacks.

