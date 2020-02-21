Unisys offers $10,000 to those who compromise a target system protected by Stealth

Unisys announced that the company is offering $10,000 to participants who can capture data and credentials protected by the Unisys Stealth cybersecurity solution at RSA Conference 2020 in San Francisco.

The “Unisys Stealth Capture the Flag” contest will take place on February 26 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

The contest will consist of two three-hour sessions, each of which will be limited to one potential winner. Participants must be present, but conference badges are not required.

At each session, participants will try to compromise a target system protected by Stealth, Unisys’ encrypted, identity-based microsegmentation solution.

In order to win, participants must capture Stealth-protected credentials and hidden file information using their own computing devices.

“We feel so confident in the ability of Stealth to protect our clients’ data that we are putting our money where our mouth is,” said Unisys Chief Information Security Officer Mat Newfield.

“In the event that any of the contest participants is able to ‘capture the flag,’ we will have our team ready to work through the necessary remediation steps.”