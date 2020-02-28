CrowdStrike Falcon’s expanded visibility protects workloads across all environments

CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, announced at RSA Conference 2020 it is expanding the industry-leading visibility of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, to protect workloads, across all environments, including workloads and containers running in the cloud and in private, public and hybrid data centers or on-premise.

Built in the cloud for the cloud, CrowdStrike Falcon unifies and simplifies cloud workload security through a single platform. Falcon is extending the capabilities of its award-winning endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response (EDR) to provide visibility specific to workloads hosted on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure and to provide EDR and run-time protection for containers.

This announcement comes on the heels of CrowdStrike introducing Falcon for AWS in 2019. Falcon will now provide comprehensive visibility into all three leading public clouds.

CrowdStrike’s single agent, single platform model enables the simple and rapid rollout of new cloud workload protection capabilities without impacting performance, adding complexity or overhead.

Falcon offers cloud customers immediate time-to-value through enhanced visibility and protection of cloud workloads, giving security teams the proper tools to defend against today’s modern threat landscape.

“As cloud acceleration continues to take place across industries, security teams operate in heterogeneous environments and need a unified solution that seamlessly and reliably protects workloads across all environments.

“CrowdStrike Falcon simplifies cloud workload security for all leading public cloud platforms, providing the comprehensive visibility necessary to help detect malicious behavior without impacting performance through our unique single agent approach.” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product and engineering officer at CrowdStrike.

Additional capabilities introduced include the following: