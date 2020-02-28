Acronis cyber protection solutions help orgs face any modern threat to their data

Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection announced at RSA Conference 2020 several advances in the company’s modern cyber protection approach.

Now that new cyberthreats, IT requirements, and protection challenges have rendered traditional backup obsolete, a new approach to data management and protection is needed – one that addresses the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security of data. Sometimes referred to by the acronym SAPAS, Acronis calls these the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection.

Traditional backup is dead, and there are several reasons why. Today’s organizations generate increasing amounts of data every day, making data and its availability in the always-on nature of business more valuable than ever.

As a result, an organization’s data, applications, and systems are prime targets for cyberattacks – and since modern cyberthreats target backup files and systems, data, applications and systems need to be protected by proven data protection solutions that also integrate cutting-edge security capabilities.

Acronis calls this approach cyber protection, which IDC dubbed the new IT discipline.

“The ability to trust data is a major challenge of the modern digital world for execution of data-driven decisions. The growing number of devices and distribution of data between multiple devices, locations, and cloud services creates complexity in infrastructure. This decentralized infrastructure is more vulnerable to cyberattacks,” said Acronis Founder and CEO Serguei “SB” Beloussov.

“Acronis builds on the expertise of protecting its 500,000 business customers and 5.5 million home users with Acronis Active Protection technology stopping over 400,000 ransomware attacks in 2018, saving businesses and individuals hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.”

Available through Acronis’ worldwide network of more than 50,000 partners, Acronis Cyber Protection Solutions are designed specifically to address all Five Vectors of Cyber Protection to help organizations to be cyber fit and ready to face any modern threat to their data.

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud

Replacing the patchwork of legacy vendor solutions that service providers have been relying on, but which do not work together, is the first cyber protection solution that covers all parts of NIST Cybersecurity Framework – Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond and Recover.

Enriched with full-stack anti-malware protection and comprehensive endpoint management tools, Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud combats advanced cyberattacks with a unique integration of protection technologies while simplifying and automating daily IT operations, endpoint deployments and management, and reporting.

Now service providers can easily protect all customer data from modern cyberthreats with existing staff, while generating new revenue and decrease churn.

Acronis Cyber Platform

The platform provides developers and ISVs the ability to customize, extend and integrate Acronis Cyber Protection Solutions. It is the foundation of the all Acronis services, and features a series of APIs supported by software development kits (SDK) and sample code.

By accessing the platform, partners can differentiate from their competition by protecting new data sources, supporting new data storage locations, implementing new data management functionality, and enhancing their applications with cyber protection.

Acronis Cyber Infrastructure

An easy-to-use, reliable, scalable, cost-effective software-defined storage solution that runs on either commodity servers or Acronis Cyber Infrastructure appliances. It provides file, block, and object storage, supporting multiple use cases – including backup data storage – simultaneously.

It can also be configured to support disaster recovery. Optimized for Acronis Cyber Protection solutions, it can provide storage for any customer workload.