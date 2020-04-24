New infosec products of the week: April 24, 2020

Trustwave Security Colony delivers resources, playbooks and expertise to bolster security posture

Trustwave Security Colony is based on thousands of hours of actual consulting projects helping organizations implement new information security programs and heightening levels of security maturity. The platform is available to any organization as a standalone resource or can be tied to existing Trustwave Consulting and Professional Services.

Amazon AppFlow automates bidirectional data flows between AWS and SaaS apps

Amazon AppFlow allows customers with diverse technical skills, including CRM administrators and BI specialists, to easily configure private, bidirectional data flows between AWS services and SaaS applications without writing code or performing data transformation.

DefenseCode ThunderScan SAST 2.1.0 supports Go and ABAP languages

DefenseCode announced support for two additional programming languages Go and ABAP with its SAST solution ThunderScan 2.1.0, designed to highlight security vulnerabilities in source code against published standards including PCI-DSS, CWE/SANS Top 25, OWASP Top 10 and along with DefenseCode’s own experience of security vulnerabilities analysis.

Claroty Platform: Enhanced continuous threat detection and secure remote access

The Claroty Platform leverages protocol coverage, scanning, segmentation, and secure remote access capabilities to grant visibility across all three OT dimensions critical to risk reduction: assets, network sessions, and processes.