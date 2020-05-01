Verint unveils new program giving orgs insights into the productivity of work-from-home agents

Verint Systems, The Customer Engagement Company, announced a program that gives organizations metrics and multichannel insights into the productivity of work-from-home agents, and identifies connectivity and other engagement challenges.

The program is available to new customers as well as existing customers of Verint’s Desktop and Process Analytics (DPA) software. With a small services engagement, organizations can gain real-time insights to manage and support their work-from-home agents effectively.

“The transition to working from home has been challenging for everyone – agents, customers, managers and organizations,” says Verint’s Nancy Treaster, SVP and general manager, strategic operations.

“Verint is working diligently with organizations whose business operations have changed overnight – as they deploy remote agent environments that require accurate data, insights and better visibility into compliance and application usage. With application analysis, managers across departments can easily identify anomalies, technical or system issues, or employee training needs.”

A business analyst at a global insurer recently shared, “Our organization is clamoring for the Verint DPA solution now that we can’t physically see and coach employees. With the rapid transition to work-from-home, we anticipated an increase in idle time and it did spike initially.

“Now a month later, however, idle time has come down to regular levels. This is insight we would not have had without Verint DPA and its application analysis software.”