Appdome joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association to better defend against increasing threats

Appdome, a no-code mobile integration and solutions platform, announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors that have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats.

Appdome’s mission has always been to make integrating security and enhanced functionality into mobile apps fast and efficient with its no-code platform. Joining MISA is a natural extension of that mission.

Appdome makes it easy to build the Microsoft Intune App SDK, a leading Mobile App Management (MAM) system in the market, into any Android or iOS app without any coding required. Once the build is finished, an organization can deploy the built app directly to Intune and their employees can install the app on their mobile devices via Intune.

Microsoft Intune is part of Microsoft Endpoint Manager, a unified, integrated management platform for managing all endpoints. It provides transformative modern management and security that meets customers where they are and helps them move to the cloud.

Appdome makes it easy for organizations to add and manage any internally developed or third-party (ISV) mobile app from their Endpoint Manager admin center.

Additionally, CISO and DevSecOps teams can also choose to build Microsoft Enterprise Authentication and MicroVPN into the mobile app and ensure full integration with the enterprise controls of the organization, all without the need for developer resources. This gives organizations full control over who can access corporate data and how, regardless of whether this data is hosted behind the firewall or in the cloud.

Finally, as part of the Appdome build, organizations can choose to add features from the Appdome Mobile Security Suite, such as App hardening, Man-in-the-Middle protection, and native and non-native code obfuscation (including for apps built in Xamarin) to their built apps.

“Appdome’s no-code platform enables organizations to integrate critical security measures into their apps in mere minutes, saving time and money while ensuring strong security without delaying release schedules,” said Tom Tovar, co-founder and CEO at Appdome.

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is bringing the cybersecurity community together to protect our shared customers. With Appdome, organizations can rapidly integrate Microsoft Intune, Enterprise Authentication and MicroVPN into their apps to provide best-in-class mobile app management while strengthening security.

“In the current COVID-19 environment, Appdome provides Microsoft customers with an instant solution that will give all their employees secure remote access to corporate data from their mobile devices, ensuring Business and Workspace continuity.”

Ryan McGee, Director of Microsoft Security Product Marketing said, “Customers need to be confident that their sensitive data, employees’ identities, applications, infrastructure, and endpoints are always secure. We’ve invested in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association to provide customers with more options that meet their unique security requirements.”