Maintaining the SOC in the age of limited resources

With COVID-19, a variety of new cyber risks have made their way into organizations as a result of remote working and increasingly sophisticated, opportunistic threats. As such, efficiency in the security operations center (SOC) is more critical than ever, as organizations have to deal with limited SOC resources.

Limited SOC resources

The SOC is a centralized team of analysts, engineers, and incident managers who are responsible for detecting, analyzing, and responding to incidents and keeping security operations tight and resilient – even when security strategy fails. During the first 100 days of COVID-19, there was a 33.5 percent rise in malicious activity, putting increased pressure on these teams. Rapidly changing attack methods make keeping up an immense challenge.

With all of this in mind, it’s easy for the SOC to become overwhelmed and overworked. To avoid this and protect the business, it’s important to keep morale high, production efficient and automation reliance balanced on need. Read on to explore the do’s and don’ts of maintaining SOC operations throughout the pandemic.

Do: Prevent burnout before it’s too late

The SOC requires a high level of technical expertise and, because of that, the number of suitable and competent analysts holding positions in the field are scarce.

Beyond the skills shortage, the job of a SOC is made even more difficult and overwhelming by the lack of employee awareness and cybersecurity training. Untrained employees – those who don’t know how to appropriately identify a live threat – can lead to a high noise-to-signal ratio by reporting things that may not be malicious or have high click-through rates. This means organizations are not putting enough emphasis on building what could be the strongest defense for their business – the human firewall. Ninety-five percent of cyberattacks begin with human error, causing more issues than the SOC can handle.

For those that are implementing training, it’s likely they’re not seeing their desired results, meaning an uptick in employee mistakes. For one, cyber hygiene across organizations saw large deterioration by late March, with blocked URL clicks increasing by almost 56 percent. The organizations experiencing this downgrade in employee cyber resiliency should take the time to re-think their methods and find alternatives that keep their staff engaged rather than implementing irregular, intensive training with boring content just to check a box.

Coupling this with rapidly changing threat activity, the SOC is under immense pressure, which could lead to a vicious cycle where analysts leave their roles, creating open vacancies that are difficult to fill.

Don’t: Jump headfirst into automation

With limited SOC resources, one may think automated alerts and post-breach threat intelligence are the answer to ensuring proper attention is kept on an enterprise’s security.

On one hand, automation can help alleviate time spent on administrative action. For example, it can help detect threats more quickly, giving teams more time to focus on threat analysis.

However, post breach threat intelligence and automated alerts can also lead to fatigue and a lot of time spent investigating, which could be at a higher cost than the administration burden. Not to mention, machine learning can also learn bad behaviors and, in itself, be a vulnerability –threat actors can learn machine patterns to target systems at just the right time.

The SOC should therefore adopt automation and intelligence only where it makes the most sense, layering in preventive measures to reduce that fatigue. Organizations should be critical of the technologies they take on, because ultimately, a quick response can create an added burden. Instead, they should focus on improving the metrics that have a positive impact on the SOC and employees, such as a reduction in reported cases and dwell time, as well as the ratio of good-to-bad things reported. With the right training, technology, and policies, the SOC – and the business – can get the most out of its investment.

Do: Improve virtual collaboration practices

A recent (ISC)2 survey found that 90 percent of cybersecurity executives are working remotely. Like every other employee in a digitally-connected company, an organization’s SOC is also likely not in the office right now. This is a challenge, as some have become accustomed to putting their SOC, other IT teams, and the technology that they use in close proximity to one another to create a stronger, more resilient approach. This extends the SOC’s operational knowledge and creates a faster response in time of crisis.

Given the current pandemic, most teams are unable to have this physical proximity, stretching the bounds of how they operate, which could put a strain on larger business operations. This can inhibit communication and ticketing, which is seamless when seated together. For instance, folks may be working on different schedules while remote, making it hard to communicate in real-time. Remote scenarios can also deepen data silos amongst teams who aren’t in communication. These challenges increase the amount of time it takes the SOC to find and address a potential threat, widening the attack surface.

As such, organizations should be mindful and strategic about their new cross-functional operation and create new ways for teams to collaborate in this new virtual frontier. For instance, businesses should:

Ensure access to their enterprise: Start thinking about disaster recovery and business continuity as the tools needed to ensure security or even access to the “castle” that was once considered their enterprise.

Start thinking about disaster recovery and business continuity as the tools needed to ensure security or even access to the “castle” that was once considered their enterprise. Consider their tools: Adjust communication styles and interactions by adopting tools, like Microsoft Teams, Slack, or Skype, to help everyone stay in constant communication or keep the channel open during traditional working hours.

Adjust communication styles and interactions by adopting tools, like Microsoft Teams, Slack, or Skype, to help everyone stay in constant communication or keep the channel open during traditional working hours. Focus on training: Develop training and documentation that can be used by operations teams in a consistent fashion. This could include a wiki and other tools that help with consistent analysis and response.

Develop training and documentation that can be used by operations teams in a consistent fashion. This could include a wiki and other tools that help with consistent analysis and response. Keep operations running globally: Establish formal standups and handovers for global teams.

Establish formal standups and handovers for global teams. Maintain visibility through technology: Adopt SaaS technologies that enable the workforce and offer visibility to do their jobs.

Adopt SaaS technologies that enable the workforce and offer visibility to do their jobs. Change the hiring approach: When hiring, realize that this is a “new” world where proximity is no longer a challenge. With the right tools and processes, business can take the chains off when hiring smart people.

When hiring, realize that this is a “new” world where proximity is no longer a challenge. With the right tools and processes, business can take the chains off when hiring smart people. Recognize and reward success: Morale is the most important thing when it comes to SOC success. Take breaks where needed, reward those that are helping the business succeed and drive success based on goals and metrics.

The cyber threats posed by COVID-19 and impacting the SOC are rapidly evolving. Despite current circumstances, malicious actors are not letting up and organizations continue to be challenged. Due to the limited number of SOC analysts equipped with the skills to keep organizations protected, the risk of burnout risks is high and the industry does not have the staff to fill vacant roles. With all of this in mind, SOC analysts must be supported in their roles as they work to keep businesses safe, by adopting the right technologies, processes and collaboration techniques.