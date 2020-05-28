Allot BusinessSecure: A new solution for CSPs to protect their customers from cybersecurity threats

Allot, a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, launched Allot BusinessSecure, a new solution that CSPs can offer their SMB and Enterprise customers to protect them from emerging cybersecurity threats, including malware, phishing, ransomware and crypto-mining, while increasing revenue.

Allot BusinessSecure is the newest member of the Allot Secure family of unified cybersecurity solutions, the world’s leading network-based security as a service solution, used by over 23 million consumer and business subscribers.

Allot Secure also includes solutions for a unified experience on devices that are on mobile networks (NetworkSecure), fixed home networks (HomeSecure), public Wi-Fi networks (EndpointSecure), and for IoT devices (IoTSecure).

Using Machine Learning technology and network visibility tools, Allot BusinessSecure automatically identifies all devices in the network and applies a customizable security policy to protect them and the network.

The solution offers a network-based antivirus service that requires no security expertise and needs no installation on business or employee devices. In addition, Allot BusinessSecure hardens the customer premises equipment (CPE) to further protect against many types of vulnerabilities.

Through the unified BusinessSecure application, businesses can assign devices to a device group or branch and apply content control to the selected branch, device group or individual device to tailor ‘allowed’ content during working hours.

The application also delivers unified reporting on all protected devices, including IoT devices on the network. BusinessSecure includes a self-diagnostics chat bot that greatly reduces the time and effort required to troubleshoot network problems.

“Over the last few years, Allot has successfully helped leading communication service providers all over the world deliver network-based cybersecurity solutions to their subscribers,” said Angel Fernandez AVP of Security Solutions, Product Management at Allot.

“Now, CSPs can generate new revenue from their SOHO, SMB and Enterprise customers with similar services that are designed for businesses.”