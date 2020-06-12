New infosec products of the week: June 12, 2020

Qualys Remote Endpoint Protection gets malware detection, free for 60 days

Powered by the Qualys Platform and Cloud Agent, malware detection in Remote Endpoint Protection uses file reputation and threat classification to detect known malicious files on endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads. As a result, customers can respond more quickly to malware ultimately increasing their overall security posture.

Nets Passport Reader: Bridging the gap between physical ID documents and digital identification

Demand for digital identification is growing rapidly and will likely only increase, given the current worldwide focus on social distancing. The Nets Passport Reader offers a simple, easy-to-use and secure way to authenticate a person remotely, even without an electronic ID.

DFLabs IncMan SOAR’s novel capabilities help successfully transition the OT-IT convergence

By creating a common platform where IT and OT work together, IncMan SOAR acts as a connective tissue between these two departments which allows them to collect information about the nature of the cyber attack quickly, assign the right person to make appropriate decisions, generate accurate KPIs, and pursue common objectives in an all-in-one platform.

Aruba ESP: Predicting and resolving problems at the network edge before they happen

Built on AIOps, Zero Trust network security, and a Unified Infrastructure for campus, data center, branch and remote worker locations, Aruba ESP delivers an automated, all-in-one platform that continuously analyzes data across domains, ensures SLAs, identifies anomalies and self-optimizes, while seeing and securing unknown devices on the network.

WatchGuard Firebox T Series firewalls: Heightened HTTPS throughput, security services, SD-WAN

WatchGuard announced the release of new Firebox T Series tabletop firewall appliances. WatchGuard’s new T20, T40 and T80 Fireboxes equip small, home and midsize office environments with the advanced performance required to support business-critical internet speeds and a broad range of enterprise-grade security services delivered in a compact form factor.