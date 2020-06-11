WatchGuard Firebox T Series firewalls: Heightened HTTPS throughput, security services, SD-WAN

WatchGuard announced the release of new Firebox T Series tabletop firewall appliances. WatchGuard’s new T20, T40 and T80 Fireboxes equip small, home and midsize office environments with the advanced performance required to support business-critical internet speeds and a broad range of enterprise-grade security services delivered in a compact form factor.

“As internet speeds continue to increase and threat actors leverage sophisticated tactics to compromise networks and users, businesses can’t afford to compromise on security or performance,” said Brendan Patterson, vice president of product management at WatchGuard.

“Small and midsize organizations without adequate security resources require the best of both worlds. With leading throughput levels, layered security services, zero-touch SD-WAN capabilities and many other benefits, our new line of tabletop security appliances provides just that.”

WatchGuard’s new tabletop security appliances are built to provide the advanced throughput and improved HTTPS traffic processing today’s organizations need to keep up with the ever-increasing velocity of business, along with a comprehensive set of security services.

The new T Series firewalls allow small and midmarket organizations and the managed service providers (MSPs) that support them to deploy gateway antivirus, content and URL filtering, antispam, intrusion prevention, application control, cloud sandboxing, endpoint protections and more – all in a simple, cost-effective and easy-to-manage package.

The Firebox T20

Designed specifically for organizations and managed service providers that need to extend protection to home and small office locations, the Firebox T20 can operate as either a stand-alone solution or be centrally managed from corporate headquarters.

Coupled with the Total Security Suite, the T20 blocks outsiders from entering networks, monitors traffic to stop malicious email attachments, phishing attempts, ransomware and other attacks. The appliance is also available in a T20-W Wi-Fi-enabled model, which features 802.11ac wireless capabilities.

The Firebox T40

An economical security powerhouse in a small form factor, the T40 brings critical enterprise-level security to distributed environments such as small offices, branch locations and small retail shops.

Enabled with the full Total Security Suite from WatchGuard, this appliance provides every feature present in more advanced firewalls, including key security protections like ransomware defense, AI-powered threat prevention and more.

Also available in a Wi-Fi-enabled version, the T40-W offers 802.11ac wireless capabilities that deliver superior download and upload speeds.

The Firebox T80

Perfect for a wide array of midsize office environments, the Firebox T80 delivers exceptionally high throughput with full UTM protection when compared to alternative tabletop firewalls.

The T80 includes an expansion module option for custom port configurations that provides integrated fiber connectivity right from the appliance. This SFP+ module offers an additional 1Gb or 10Gb fiber port and allows midsize organizations and their MSPs to adapt as connectivity needs evolve over time.

Additionally, it is one of the only tabletop appliances available on the market today that features two Power-over-Ethernet (PoE+) ports.

When installed with RapidDeploy, WatchGuard’s cloud-based configuration solution, and managed via the WatchGuard Cloud platform, these new T Series appliance make it simple to bring enterprise-grade security to small, home and midsize office environments. Additional features include:

SD-WAN with zero-touch deployment – T Series Fireboxes offer integrated SD-WAN capabilities, making network resiliency and optimization easy. With built-in, zero-touch SD-WAN functionality, these appliances enable organizations to reduce the need for expensive MPLS or 4G/LTE connections, avoid sending traffic from remote sites back through a central data center and support hybrid WAN architectures.

– T Series Fireboxes offer integrated SD-WAN capabilities, making network resiliency and optimization easy. With built-in, zero-touch SD-WAN functionality, these appliances enable organizations to reduce the need for expensive MPLS or 4G/LTE connections, avoid sending traffic from remote sites back through a central data center and support hybrid WAN architectures. PoE+ – The Firebox T40 and T80 feature integrated PoE+, with one port and two ports, respectively. This enables organizations to power peripheral devices such as security cameras, VoIP phones and wireless access points. This removes the cost and inconvenience of running separate power cables to each individual device.

– The Firebox T40 and T80 feature integrated PoE+, with one port and two ports, respectively. This enables organizations to power peripheral devices such as security cameras, VoIP phones and wireless access points. This removes the cost and inconvenience of running separate power cables to each individual device. IntelligentAV – Now available on the T40 and T80, IntelligentAV leverages a machine-learning engine to better defend against continuously evolving zero day malware. While signature-based AV solutions are only able to detect known threats, IntelligentAV makes it possible to predict threats months before they are released, providing powerful predictive protection previously unavailable to small and midsize businesses.

– Now available on the T40 and T80, IntelligentAV leverages a machine-learning engine to better defend against continuously evolving zero day malware. While signature-based AV solutions are only able to detect known threats, IntelligentAV makes it possible to predict threats months before they are released, providing powerful predictive protection previously unavailable to small and midsize businesses. Automation – WatchGuard’s new tabletop appliances are built with automation at their core to enable IT departments, security teams and MSPs to do more with less. Users can deploy T Series appliances from the cloud, update threat signatures, detect and eliminate malware and more – all through automation-enabled processes.

“WatchGuard Firebox T Series firewalls offer a versatile security appliance that’s well-suited to deployments in homes, and small to medium-size office environments,” said Dean Calvert, CEO of Calvert Technologies. “They offer a remarkable range of security features, intuitive management, and throughput your users need to keep up with the pace of business.”