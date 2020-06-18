83% of Global 2000 enterprises have not adopted basic domain security practices

There are significant shortfalls in enterprise domain security practices, putting organizations’ internet-facing digital assets at risk to threats, including domain name and DNS hijacking, phishing, and other fraudulent activity, a CSC report reveals.

Security shortfalls

According to the report, 83% of Global 2000 organizations have not adopted basic domain security measures such as registry lock, which puts them at risk for domain name hijacking.

The report indicates a wide industry disparity in domain security maturity with information technology and media and entertainment industries more likely to embrace available security controls, while industries such as materials and real estate trail behind.

“These security shortfalls are the direct result of not executing proper domain security techniques. Domain security cannot be an afterthought, and there needs to be a conscious effort to make this an intentional and critical part of every company’s overall cyber security posture, especially as criminals evolve their attack methods,” says Mark Calandra, executive vice president for CSC DBS.

“As companies move to more online business models, it’s essential to use defense-in-depth practices to proactively manage, secure, and defend the foundational internet-facing components of your digital brand presence.”

Additional highlights