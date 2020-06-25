Virtium expands StorFly line of industrial-grade SSDs to protect IIoT data in extreme temperatures

Virtium announced expansion of its StorFly line of industrial-grade SSDs, boosting storage capacity in drives that protect critical data in the harsh environments of embedded systems and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications.

The newly expanded Virtium StorFly line features industrial temperature (I-Temp) support, ensuring their continuous operation in extreme temperatures (from -40°C to 85°C).

SSD capacity for embedded-industrial applications follows a different principle than storage for enterprise and consumer applications. StorFly drives are designed to provide secure data storage optimal for demanding applications such as data logging and high-definition video and audio.

These applications require a balance between the maximum allowable capacity and drive integrity that can be compromised by heat and other adverse conditions. The StorFly line with I-Temp now includes SSDs with up to four terabytes (TB) of capacity: 1TB M.2 SATA, 2TB M.2 NVMe and 4TB 2.5-inch SATA.

“Many industrial applications generate unprecedented volumes of data every day – often in harsh environments subject to shock, vibration and extreme temperatures,” said Scott Phillips, Virtium vice president of marketing.

“An oil rig, for example, can generate up to eight terabytes of data daily, and an aviation system more than two petabytes on a cross-country flight. Our mandate, therefore, is to develop industrial embedded storage solutions that ensure both drive integrity and sufficient storage capacity for those increasingly data-intensive applications, which we’ve achieved by boosting the capacity of I-Temp-supported StorFly SSDs.”

Higher-capacity, fully loaded SSDs are more difficult to design for extreme temperatures due to heat dissipation that can cause drive failure. To combat those risks — both to the new StorFly SSDs and the critical data they store — Virtium applies its proven thermal management process and builds the drives around the industry’s high-grade 3D NAND flash.

Moreover, because higher capacities typically mean a lower cost per gigabyte, new Virtium drives are among the most cost-effective industrial temperature SSDs on the market.

As with all high-capacity StorFly SSDs, the new drives use only 3D NAND flash that can withstand the harsh environments in which Virtium customers often deploy them.

Coupled with I-Temp support, the SSDs not only satisfy those customers’ capacity needs, but also are able to tolerate and operate reliably in extreme high and low temperatures common with IIoT, M2M and industrial-embedded applications. For an extra level of data security, the drives are available with optional SSD encryption engines.

Additionally, StorFly SSDs are built for long lifecycles that ensure drive and system reliability.

All Virtium StorFly SSDs are supported by StorKit software tools. StorKit modules provide users the ability to optimize, protect, manage and qualify SSDs, and speed migration from single- to multi-level-cell flash.