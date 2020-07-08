How do I select an application security testing solution for my business?

Software-related issues continue to plague organizations of all sizes, so IT leaders are turning to application security testing tools for help. Since there are many types of programs available on the market, choosing one is not a straightforward process.

To select the perfect application security testing solution for your business, you need to think about an array of details. We’ve talked to several industry professionals to get insight to help you get started.

Leon Juranic, CTO, DefenseCode

Choosing the right application security testing solution for your business can be a daunting task for any organization. On the surface, they all appear to function similarly and provide a list of vulnerabilities as part of the results.

Prospective users need to look beyond the superficial and closely examine a couple of important factors and capabilities of any application security testing solutions. Clients should focus on True Positive and False Positive (low noise levels) rates to determine how usable a vendor’s product is in the real world.

Having to spend hours triaging the results to determine if they are real is an expensive overhead for any business and undermines confidence in the results also increases the workload of development teams unnecessarily, ultimately even rejection of an AST product.

Secondly, understanding if your workflow can be supported is essential, otherwise, a standalone security product will never be used effectively by development teams. The best approach would be to invest upfront and evaluate a shortlist of vendors to determine if they are a good fit for your business.

Ferruh Mavituna, CEO, Invicti Security

The most important thing is getting real value from your solution in a short time. The goal of application security testing is to get measurable security improvements, not just find issues.

There is no point spending money on a solution that will take months to deploy and get the first results. When selecting your application security solution, time to value in the real world should be your #1 consideration.

Every organization is different, so for web application security, the only approach that works for all sorts of environments is dynamic application security testing. DAST tools scan web applications and APIs by finding vulnerabilities regardless of programming languages, frameworks, libraries, and so on, so it’s much easier to deploy. It doesn’t require the application to be in an active development pipeline and you don’t need to install anything on the server.

To get value from your DAST product, you need results that directly lead to security improvements. This requires accuracy, so the scanner finds all the vulnerabilities that you really have, but also confidence in your results, so you don’t waste time on false alarms. You get a list of real, actionable vulnerabilities and you can start fixing them. Then you can see real value from your investment in days, not months.

James Rabon, Director of Product Management, Micro Focus

During the software development lifecycle, there are several approaches that should be followed in order to maintain the speed needed to keep up with releases today. These approaches, which are crucial for any application security testing tool are testing early, often and fast.

SAST identifies the root causes of security issues and helps remedi­ate the underlying security flaws. An effective SAST tool identifies and eliminates vulnerabilities in source, binary, or byte code, allows you to review scan results in real-time with access to recommendations, line-of-code navigation to find vulnerabilities faster and enable collaborative auditing and is fully integrated with the popular Integrated Developer Environments.

DAST simulates attacks on a running web application. By integrat­ing DAST tools into development, quality assurance and production, it can offer a continuous holistic view. A successful DAST tool offers an effective solution by quickly identifying risk in existing applications, automating dynamic application security testing of any technology, from development through production, validating vulnerabilities in running applications, prioritizing the most critical issues for root-cause analysis and streamlining the process of remediating vulnerabilities

Successful tools should be flexible to modern deployment by being available both on-premise and as a service.

Richard Rogerson, Managing Partner, Packetlabs

Application security testing solutions can be delivered in various ways including as a tool/technology or as a professional service. Automation alone is often not enough because it misses critical areas of applications including business logic, authorization, identity management and several others. This is why professional services are the most comprehensive approach.

Qualifications: Successful consulting engagements have long relied on experience, but it's difficult to assess experience before selecting a solution which is why certifications are often the best method to ensure a baseline level of knowledge or practical experience. Certifications to ask for include: GWAPT, GXPN, GPEN, OSWE, OSCE, OSCP.

Methodology: Having a methodical approach to assessing applications is important as it plays heavily into the consistency and thoroughness of the assessment. There are several open-source and industry-standard testing methodologies including the OWASP Testing Methodology, NIST, PTES, ISSAF and OSSTMM. It is also important to review a checklist of all potential vulnerabilities that your application will be tested for and for this – transparency is key.

Technology: Technology is important in reducing effort requirements and maximizing code coverage. Technologies include DAST, SAST, and IAST. DAST or dynamic Application security testing is the most common. It evaluates your applications while they're running over the HTTP protocol. SAST or static application security testing evaluates applications at the line-of-code level. IAST or Interactive application security testing is an evolving technology that combines both approaches. Tools used must include both automated and manual testing capabilities to help the consultant evaluate vulnerabilities directly from the HTTP request or line of code.

Technology is important in reducing effort requirements and maximizing code coverage. Technologies include DAST, SAST, and IAST. DAST or dynamic Application security testing is the most common. It evaluates your applications while they’re running over the HTTP protocol. SAST or static application security testing evaluates applications at the line-of-code level. IAST or Interactive application security testing is an evolving technology that combines both approaches. Tools used must include both automated and manual testing capabilities to help the consultant evaluate vulnerabilities directly from the HTTP request or line of code. Reporting: The deliverable of an assessment is a report. When evaluating solutions, it is worthwhile to review sample reports and ensure they meet your requirements and offer sufficient information to understand the discovered findings, and more importantly how to fix them.

Dr. Thomas P. Scanlon, Data Science Technical Manager, CERT Division, Software Engineering Institute, Carnegie Mellon University

There is no universal, best tool for application security testing (AST). The most appropriate tool for one business environment may not be as suitable for another. When selecting an AST solution for a business, four of the most pertinent factors are budget, technology stack, source code availability, and use of open-source components.

Budget – There are many quality open-source AST tools available for little or no cost. Commercial tools typically have more features and capabilities, so they are worth the investment if they fit the budget. A wise approach is to use an open-source tool first to gain domain experience, then shop and compare commercial tools.

– There are many quality open-source AST tools available for little or no cost. Commercial tools typically have more features and capabilities, so they are worth the investment if they fit the budget. A wise approach is to use an open-source tool first to gain domain experience, then shop and compare commercial tools. Technology stack – Large commercial AST tools support multiple programming languages, which may save costs when a business uses many technologies. Some smaller AST tools support only one or two languages but provide much deeper coverage, often best if you only need to support those languages.

– Large commercial AST tools support multiple programming languages, which may save costs when a business uses many technologies. Some smaller AST tools support only one or two languages but provide much deeper coverage, often best if you only need to support those languages. Source code availability – If the applications are developed in-house or the developer provides application source code, testing should use static code analysis tools. Without source code, testing should use dynamic analysis tools.

– If the applications are developed in-house or the developer provides application source code, testing should use static code analysis tools. Without source code, testing should use dynamic analysis tools. Use of open-source components – If the application was developed with many third-party, open-source components, a software composition analysis (SCA) tool is a must. SCA tools detect the versions of all such components in use and list all their known vulnerabilities and, often, mitigations.

Susan St. Clair, Senior Cybersecurity Strategist, Checkmarx

Applications are what drive the vast majority of organizations today, so keeping them secure really means keeping your broader business and customers secure. However, before diving head-first into adopting a new AST solution, it’s important to look at what you already have in place.

Do you have established AppSec security policies or a standard that you’d like to adopt? Do you have an established CI/CD process? Are you already using SAST and looking to add more advanced tools like IAST and SCA into the mix? How closely do your AppSec, DevOps, and development teams work together? What are your developers hoping to get out of an AST tool? How about your AppSec team? Having a solid understanding of where you stand in your AST journey is just as important as the solution(s) you use.

At a minimum, ensure that the tools you choose:

Work with DevOps to automatically trigger security scans and reduce remediation cycles

Seamlessly integrate into your DevSecOps and CI/CD pipelines

Are compatible with the framework and databases you’re already working with

Offer a one-stop shop model so you can get SAST, IAST, SCA, etc. all in one place without needing to mix-and-match across vendors, ultimately reducing TCO

Making AST a priority can set your organization apart, not only in your ability to build better, more secure applications and code, but also by letting your customers know that you place the utmost importance on delivering an end product they can feel confident in using.