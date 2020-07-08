Siren partners with AIMART to enhance investigative intelligence portfolio

Siren announced a strategic partnership with AIMART, a Brazilian-based consultancy which specializes in providing solutions that tackle complex investigations and detect sophisticated frauds and financial crimes.

Under this agreement, Siren joins vendors such as IBM and Q-Credi to form part of a best of breed analytics and data science portfolio for the South American marketplace.

Through the partnership, AIMART will offer Siren to new and existing customers. The Siren platform merges functionalities that were previously disconnected, such as big data dashboards, link analysis, search engines, and operational monitoring.

It extends data analysis with unique associative and multimodal analytic capabilities, finding relationships between data sets that were simply not visible before. It is particularly relevant for citizen data scientists who have the need for advanced “correlation” analysis on multiple datasets at the same time.

John Randles, CEO of Siren, said: “The South American market is important to us as it offers enormous opportunities to work with progressive intelligence and law enforcement organizations.

“The domain expertise of AIMART is one of the best in the region. We fully expect that our unique blend of investigative intelligence capabilities will provide significant value to AIMART’s client base.”

Hilton S. P. da Silva, Commercial Director at AIMART, said: “Siren is undoubtedly one of the most innovative platforms within the data analytics space. We expect it to be deployed by many of our clients who are looking for a solution that is capable of adapting to an investigative landscape that is constantly changing.

“In Siren, we have signed an agreement with a partner which has the foresight to evolve its platform in line with future requirements.”

In the investigative intelligence and law enforcement fields, AIMART works with organizations such as the Civil Police of the State of Ceará, Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Civil Police of the State of Rio Grande do Sul, Ministry of Justice and Public Security, Public Ministry of the State of Mato Grosso do Sul, Public Ministry of the State of Amapá and federal agencies such as the National Secretariat of Public Security (SENASP) and the Secretariat of Integrated Operations (SEOPI).

Other notable AIMART partners include Automation Anywhere, Credilink, Oracle, Point Duty, Salesforce, and SAP.