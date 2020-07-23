SailPoint extends collaboration with Microsoft to deliver secure access to all apps, data, and the cloud

SailPoint announced extended collaboration efforts with Microsoft by joining the Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program. SailPoint already integrates with Microsoft Azure Active Directory to deliver integrated and secure access to all applications, data, and cloud infrastructure like the Azure Cloud Platform.

SailPoint offers the most comprehensive identity governance overall data, applications, and cloud resources for Microsoft platforms, including Azure, Azure AD, SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, Office 365, and Outlook.

By joining the Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program, SailPoint can more closely collaborate with Microsoft to accelerate adoption of SailPoint’s best-in-class identity governance platform by enterprises whose business largely runs on Microsoft’s Azure Cloud Platform.

“Enterprises are chasing the dual goal of driving digital transformation to create an accelerated velocity across the business while keeping that business secure.

“As more companies move much of their business onto Microsoft Azure, being able to secure every single users’ access to anything and everything now housed in the cloud is beyond critical,” said Matt Mills, Chief, Revenue Officer at SailPoint.

“By renewing and extending our collaboration with Microsoft, we are committed to bringing the most secure cloud environment to our customers, enabling SailPoint’s industry-leading identity governance platform to be deployed on Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure.”

“SailPoint brings a pedigree of high customer satisfaction and innovation to the market, and we’re happy to be working with such a leader in the industry,” said Matt Renner, Microsoft President of US Enterprise Commercial.

“Together, we will bring to our joint customers the secure cloud platform global enterprises now require to safely drive their businesses forward.”