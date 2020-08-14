New infosec products of the week: August 14, 2020

Ericom Application Isolator separates corporate apps from unauthorized users to prevent ransomware

Ericom Software announced the introduction of Ericom Application Isolator, a new solution that integrates with existing remote access VPNs and Next Generation Firewalls to secure corporate applications and data from the security risks associated with excessive access rights inside a network.

SonicWall TZ: Desktop firewalls with multi-gigabit malware and ransomware protection

SonicWall announced new zero touch-enabled, multi-gigabit SonicWall TZ firewalls with SD-Branch capabilities, along with a redesigned cloud-native management console that helps streamline operations through fresh and modern user interfaces.

RSA SecurID Access innovations support organizations struggling to protect their workforces

RSA SecurID Access minimizes identity risk with a unique hybrid model that now integrates all of the on-premises and cloud components into a unified solution, making it faster and easier for on-prem customers to connect to the cloud. This approach also protects SaaS and legacy applications, across public clouds and private networks, while providing a consistent user experience.

KoolSpan launches TrustCall, a secure mobile comms app for defense, intelligence operatives

TrustCall, a secure mobile communications application, is available to all DoD and IC users for iOS and Android. Remote employees can easily take advantage of TrustCall’s high fidelity audio via a solution that installs in minutes and requires no user training.

CyberSaint CyberStrong updates make cybersecurity resiliency an enabler of business strategy

CyberStrong platform updates allow security and risk leaders to deliver clear narratives around their cybersecurity and IT risk management strategies. New features combine quantitative and qualitative insights to help CISOs and CIOs communicate the program’s past, present, and future risk management initiatives and returns.