Qualys Multi-Vector EDR: Protection across the entire threat lifecycle

Traditional endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions focus only on endpoint activity to detect attacks. As a result, they lack the context to analyze attacks accurately.

In this interview, Sumedh Thakar, President and Chief Product Officer, illustrates how Qualys fills the gaps by introducing a new multi-vector approach and the unifying power of its Cloud Platform to EDR, providing essential context and visibility to the entire attack chain.

How does Qualys Multi-Vector EDR differ from traditional EDR solutions?

Traditional EDR solutions focus only on endpoint activity, which lacks the context necessary to accurately analyze attacks and leads to a high rate of false positives. This can put an unnecessary burden on incident response teams and requires the use of multiple point solutions to make sense of it all.

Qualys Multi-Vector EDR leverages the strength of EDR while also extending the visibility and capabilities beyond the endpoint to provide a more comprehensive approach to protection. Multi-Vector EDR integrates with the Qualys Cloud Platform to deliver vital context and visibility into the entire attack chain while dramatically reducing the number of false positives and negatives as compared with traditional EDR.

This integration unifies multiple context vectors like asset discovery, rich normalized software inventory, end-of-life visibility, vulnerabilities and exploits, misconfigurations, in-depth endpoint telemetry and network reachability all correlated for assessment, detection and response in a single app. It provides threat hunters and incident response teams with crucial, real-time insight into what is happening on the endpoint.

Vectors and attack surfaces have multiplied. How do we protect these systems?

Many attacks today are multi-faceted. The suspicious or malicious activity detected at the endpoint is often only one small part of a larger, more complex attack. Companies need visibility across the environment to effectively fully understand the attack and its impact on the endpoint—as well as the potential consequences elsewhere on their network. This is where Qualys’ ability to gather and assess the contextual data on any asset via Qualys Global IT Asset Inventory becomes so important.

The goal of EDR is detection and response, but you need a holistic view to do it effectively. When a threat or suspicious activity is detected, you need to act quickly to understand what the information or indicator means, and how you can pivot to take action to prevent any further compromise.

How can security teams take advantage of Qualys Multi-Vector EDR?

Attack prevention and detection are two sides of the same coin for security teams. With current endpoint tools focusing solely on endpoint telemetry, security teams end up bringing in multiple point solutions and threat intelligence feeds to figure out what is happening in their environment.

On top of it, they need to invest their budget and time in integrating these solutions and correlating data for actionable insights. With Qualys EDR, security teams can continuously collate asset telemetry such as process, files and hashes to detect malicious activities and correlate with natively integrated threat intel for prioritization score-based response actions.

Instead of reactively taking care of malicious events one endpoint at a time, security teams can easily pivot to inspect other endpoints across the hybrid infrastructure for exploitable vulnerabilities, MITRE-based misconfigurations, end-of-life or unapproved software and systems that lack critical patches.

Additionally, through native workflows that provide exact recommendations, security and IT teams can patch or remediate the endpoints for the security findings. This is an improvement over previous methods which require handshaking of data from one tool to another via complex integrations and manual workflows.

For example, Qualys EDR can help security teams not only detect MITRE-based attacks and malicious connections due to RDP (remote desktop) exploitation but can also provide visibility across the infrastructure. This highlights endpoints that can connect to the exploited endpoint and have RDP vulnerabilities or a MITRE-mapped configuration failure such as LSASS. Multi-Vector EDR then lets the user patch vulnerabilities and automatically remediate misconfigurations.

Thus, Qualys’ EDR solution is designed to equip security teams with advanced detections based on multiple vectors and rapid response and prevention capabilities, minimizing human intervention, simplifying the entire security investigation and analyze processes for organizations of all sizes. Security practitioners can sign up for a free trial here.

What response strategies does Qualys Multi-Vector EDR use?

Qualys EDR with its multi-layered, highly scalable cloud platform, retains telemetry data for active and historical view and natively correlates it with multiple external threat intelligent feeds. This eliminates the need to rely on a single malware database and provides a prioritized risk-based threat view. This helps security teams hunt for the threats proactively and reactively with unified context of all security vectors, reducing alert fatigue and helping security teams concentrate on what is critical.

Qualys EDR provides comprehensive response capabilities that go beyond traditional EDR options, like killing process and network connections, quarantining files, and much more. In addition, it uniquely orchestrates responses such as preventing future attacks by correlating exploitable-to-malware vulnerabilities automatically, patching endpoints and software directly from the cloud and downloading patches from the vendor’s website, without going through the VPN bandwidth.