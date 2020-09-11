Video conferencing platform Zoom is finally offering all users the option to enable two-factor authentication (2FA) to secure their accounts against credential stuffing attacks and attacks leveraging phished login credentials.

How to enable Zoom 2FA on a Pro, Business, Education, or Enterprise account

Zoom gives the choice between two modes of delivery of the second authentication factor (a 6-digit code):

Via a 2FA app that supports Time-based One-Time Password (TOTP) protocol – e.g., Google Authentication, Microsoft Authenticator, or FreeOTP

Via SMS (text message)

Account owners/admins can enable the option at the account-level by:

1. Singing in to the Zoom Dashboard.

2. In the navigation menu, clicking Advanced, then Security.

3. Enabling the Sign in with Two-Factor Authentication option.

4. Specifying users to enable 2FA for:

All users in the account

Users with specific roles

Users belonging to specific groups

5. Clicking Save.

Once that’s done, they can inform the users about the option and provide instructions on how to take advantage of it.

As it’s usual with these things, once users set up the option, they are also provided with backup codes to use in case they misplace their phone, uninstall their 2FA app or remove Zoom from the 2FA app by mistake. If they lose those, there’s always the option to ask their admin to reset their 2FA setup.

How to enable Zoom 2FA on a (free) Basic account

Users who have opted for a Basic account can set up 2FA by:

Signing in to their account via the Zoom web portal

In the navigation menu, clicking Profile , then enabling Two-Factor Authentication by clicking Turn on

, then enabling by clicking Entering their password into the pop-up box

Opting for one of the options and setting it up:

Once they’ve set up 2FA, they can make changes at the same “place” (the Profile tab):

Zoom and security

Since its popularity and user base skyrocketed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Zoom has been working on fixing many security and privacy issues.

More recently, Zoom Video Communications announced that it is working on providing end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to both paying Zoom customers and those with free (Basic) accounts.