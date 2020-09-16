McAfee’s new product suite functionalities are designed to protect users from current threats

McAfee announced its latest consumer security portfolio that includes enhanced products with better user experiences such as a native VPN and new features, including integrated social media and tech scam protection.

Meeting consumers in their current realities, these new functionalities are designed to protect users from current threats as they navigate professional and personal life from home.

“We are at a point in time where consumers need integrated, intuitive protection for all aspects of their digital lives- from working to shopping, learning, entertaining from home,” said Baker Nanduru, VP of Endpoint Segment for McAfee’s Consumer Business.

“We are ensuring consumers have the right solutions that allow them to enjoy their connectivity and focus on what matters most to them- their family and their friends.”

Security and privacy get a boost

McAfee Labs found an average of 375 new threats per minute via malicious apps, phishing campaigns malware, and more, according to its McAfee COVID-19 Threat Report: July 2020. To address these threats, and combat over $130 million total loss in the U.S. due to coronavirus-related scams, McAfee’s product lineup includes the following updates and enhancements:

Tech scam protection : McAfee WebAdvisor now provides a warning when visiting websites that can be used by cybercriminals to gain remote access to your PC, combating the $55 million total fraud loss in the U.S. due to tech scams.

: McAfee WebAdvisor now provides a warning when visiting websites that can be used by cybercriminals to gain remote access to your PC, combating the $55 million total fraud loss in the U.S. due to tech scams. Advanced malware detection: McAfee enhanced its machine learning capabilities to improve overall time to detect emerging threats across devices as well as added protection against file-less threats.

Improving the customer experience

Consumers default to convenience over security, making protecting themselves online an afterthought until it is too late, and they become compromised. The indifference is staggering – when surveyed, 78% of U.S. consumers admitted that the current pandemic and increased fraud had no influence when choosing alternative banking or shopping apps/websites with more security measures.

At a time where returning to previous routines is still uncertain and internet usage continues to climb, McAfee recognizes consumers need intuitive solutions that allow them to devote attention to what matters most to them right now, including:

A better user experience : An improved PC and app experience with easier navigation and readable alerts, and clear call to actions for faster understanding of potential issues.

: An improved PC and app experience with easier navigation and readable alerts, and clear call to actions for faster understanding of potential issues. Native VPN : Easier access to VPN and anti-malware device protection via one central place and log-in.

: Easier access to VPN and anti-malware device protection via one central place and log-in. Updated password protection: Access iOS applications even faster with automatically filled in user account information and passwords in both apps and browsers on iOS devices.

Safety now – and into the future

As consumers globally continue to settle into a new way of operating, they rely on the internet to live their connected lives- to get work done, seek entertainment, connect with friends and family, conduct purchases, schooling, and more.

A recent McAfee survey echoed that employees may remain at home if they have a say, with nearly half (47%) stating they do not want to go back to working as they were before the pandemic.

Optimized product alerts : Redesigned product alerts, so consumers are better informed about possible security risks, with a single-click call to action for immediate protection.

: Redesigned product alerts, so consumers are better informed about possible security risks, with a single-click call to action for immediate protection. Social media protection : To help prevent users from accidentally visiting malicious websites, McAfee now annotates social media feeds across six major platforms – Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Reddit, and LinkedIn.

: To help prevent users from accidentally visiting malicious websites, McAfee now annotates social media feeds across six major platforms – Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Reddit, and LinkedIn. Enhanced app privacy check: Consumers can now easily see when mobile apps request personal information, with app privacy now integrated into the main scan of Android devices.

McAfee is on a journey to ensure security allows users to be as carefree as possible as more time is spent connected to devices as consumers navigate a new normal of life from home.