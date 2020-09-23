Ordr IoT Discovery Program uncovers shadow IoT devices and their corresponding risks

Ordr announced the availability of the Ordr IoT Discovery Program to uncover shadow IoT devices and their corresponding risks with a turnkey solution that takes minutes to deploy. Qualified users are provided a complete kit including a cloud-managed, zero touch provisioning sensor, and a limited-duration license to the new Ordr Core software.

For enterprises that need to maintain continuous, high-fidelity visibility across the entire network, the Ordr Core software subscription delivers foundational device discovery, classification, and behavior analysis as well as risk profiling functionality.

Enterprise IoT security continues to be a major concern across all industries and, with more than 25 billion internet-connected devices operating today, ZK Research predicts that number will skyrocket to 80 billion by 2025. The rapid proliferation of these connected IoT devices has simultaneously created more attack surfaces and vulnerabilities for every enterprise.

Zeus Kerravala, Principal Analyst at ZK Research, said, “Every connected device is a potential attack vector, especially when deployed outside the purview of security and IT. In order to secure their devices, organizations must start with visibility into what is actually connected but most organizations don’t have the time or resources to do this manually and have had to live with the risk of not knowing what’s lurking in the shadows.”

The Ordr IoT Discovery Program is a complete kit—cloud-managed IoT sensor and Ordr Core software — to get organizations up and running within minutes, not weeks.

Following zero touch provisioning and installation of the IoT sensor, device data is sent to the Ordr Cloud dashboard, making it easy for enterprises to analyze and act upon the granular, connected device insights to drive security decisions and improve operational performance.

This functionality comes at no cost to enterprises for a 30-day trial period, that can then be upgraded to a paid deployment. The Ordr IoT Discovery Program is available through Ordr channel partners, including Cadre, Carousel Industries, CDW, GuidePoint Security, Logicalis, Novacoast, and The Teneo Group.

“Shadow IoT is a growing challenge for enterprises in every industry. Organizations have no idea what devices are lurking on their networks, and as IoT adoption accelerates, the problem is only going to get worse. You can’t secure what you can’t see, but Ordr’s IoT Discovery Program gives you visibility into your devices and risks so you can make informed decisions about device security and management,” said Jason Viera, CTO at Carousel Industries.

“For healthcare organizations, the ability to obtain comprehensive visibility into what’s on their network is critical not only for asset inventory, but overall patient safety as well. They need an accurate inventory of devices in the network, to track those that have been recalled, have vulnerabilities or are running aging or outdated operating systems.

#Ordr’s IoT Discovery Program streamlines this process,” said Tom Stafford, Healthcare Chief Technology Officer at CDW Healthcare.

Ordr Core with new zero touch provisioning capabilities enables organizations to immediately discover devices, revealing everything that is connected to the network as well as the security and management risks associated with those devices.

Based on an understanding of device behaviors and risks, organizations can then enable automated actions and advanced integrations with the Ordr Premium software subscription to proactively address these risks.

“IoT management and security has traditionally been difficult without a comprehensive approach to finding, classifying, and securing those devices,” said Greg Murphy, CEO, Ordr.

“With our IoT Discovery Program, new software packaging, and zero touch capabilities, every enterprise can inventory all of the devices on their network to understand granular details such as make, model, operating system, and vulnerabilities, as well as profile exactly how devices are behaving.”