TIBCO Any Data Hub: Simplifying data unification

TIBCO empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. TIBCO announced the launch of the TIBCO Any Data Hub, an all-encompassing data management blueprint that embraces distributed data environments.

The framework offers necessary capabilities to support the demand for accurate and consistent data across the organization with trust and control, aligning IT and the business.

Organizations continue to encounter issues managing inconsistent data and unifying the tools and approaches needed to take control of today’s data beast. TIBCO Any Data Hub reduces these complexities and offers a simplified data strategy for distributed data environments.

It helps organizations build modern data architectures such as a data fabric, logical data warehouse, or data-as-a-service. TIBCO Any Data Hub strips away duplicated efforts across data, teams, and technologies and, given its flexibility, provides the accurate and relevant data needed to understand and govern the business.

A central part of the TIBCO Any Data Hub strategy is the recently released TIBCO® Data Virtualization 8.3, which offers a series of enhancements that enable customers to break down data silos and present a unified view of data.

“In a perfect world with perfect systems and never-changing architectures, there would be no need for tools and technologies like master data management and data virtualization. Instead, in the world we live in, organizations look to solutions that will help manage an overwhelming influx of data,” said Mark Palmer, senior vice president, engineering, TIBCO.

“We’ve seen a massive expansion in data and an evolution of the systems and architectures that generate and control this data. The TIBCO Any Data Hub blueprint simplifies the entire process for customers by unifying the tools and approaches needed to create a complete and cohesive data picture, making a meaningful business impact.”

TIBCO Data Virtualization 8.3 supports a significantly expanded set of data adapters. With TIBCO Data Virtualization, customers can now connect to over 300+ data sources including support for streaming sources such as Apache Kafka, OSIsoft, and OPC Unified Architecture.

In addition, it is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, along with the current AWS Marketplace offering, and has a Dockerfile option.

Supporting TIBCO’s “better together” strategy, the TIBCO Any Data Hub framework supports tighter integration across its portfolio, including integration with TIBCO Cloud Integration, TIBCO Cloud Mashery, TIBCO Cloud Metadata Management, and TIBCO EBX.

This enables customers to build out data-as-a-service architectures and an all-in-one approach for data definitions, one data catalog, one point of access, one security model, and one governance system.