How to avoid the most common mistakes of an identity governance program

It’s a story I have seen play out many times over two decades in the Identity and Access Management (IAM) field: An organization determines that it needs a more robust Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) program, they kick off a project to realize this goal, but after a promising start, the whole effort falls apart within six to twelve months.

What an IGA program does

People become frustrated about wasted time and money. The audit and compliance teams who need IGA grow disappointed, perhaps even anxious. The regulatory risks they are trying to mitigate continue to loom large. Finger pointing ensues, arguing and discord follow.

Don’t get me wrong, a fine-tuned and efficient IGA program is well worth it. An IGA program helps ensure an organization’s data security, assist in completing audits, and support significant boosts in operational agility.

The three common IGA project mistakes

The specific things that can go wrong vary by company, but they follow a sadly familiar pattern. Three common mistakes stand out in particular:

1. Underestimating the costs

An IGA project is an IT project, but it’s so much more. Viewing IGA simply as a matter of buying and installing software is an avoidable error. To work, IGA usually needs advisory services on top of in-house resources. Application integration costs may get under-counted as well, as project stakeholders fail to grasp the interconnected nature of the IGA process. For example, the IGA solution usually has to link with HR management systems and so forth. Training costs can be higher than people predict. Finding people with IGA skills also tends to take longer and cost more than anyone might guess at the outset.

2. Not building for user experience (UX)

IGA end users need to feel comfortable and confident on the system, or the whole project finds itself in jeopardy. People want to get their jobs done. They generally don’t have the time or interest in learning a new system and lexicon. If using the solution isn’t a basically effortless part of their day-to-day work lives, users will seek ways around it. They’ll call the help desk or contact a colleague, claiming they cannot complete IGA tasks. This sort of slow-building mutiny can wreck an IGA program.

3. Failing to secure or sustain C-suite sponsorship

IGA projects can be challenging. They require collaboration across departments. Strong executive sponsorship is critical for success for overcoming potential points of friction. In my experience, one can predict that trouble is on the horizon as soon as the executive sponsor stops coming to status meetings. This usually isn’t the executive’s fault. He or she is simply quite busy and has not been properly briefed on the importance of his or her role in ensuring a good outcome for the investment in IGA.

How to avoid IGA project problems

These pitfalls need not sink an IGA program. Being conscious of the potential problems and addressing them in the project planning stage helps a great deal. Budgeting accurately, thinking through UX, and making expectations clear with executive sponsors provide the basis for IGA success.

There’s also a new approach in IGA implementation that can make a huge difference. It involves integrating the IGA toolset with the existing application platform, a system that everyone is already using for IT-related workloads. These platforms exist in most organizations, a popular example is ServiceNow.

Building IGA on top of an existing platform delivers a number of distinct advantages for the program:

It maximizes the current investment in the platform

It’s less expensive than purchasing an IGA solution that is its own stack—a savings that applies to both the build and manage phases of its life cycle

No new skillsets are required, either, which avoids the costly recruit/train/retain struggles that can arise with standalone IGA solutions

Changes to the IGA system are more economical as well when it runs atop a familiar incumbent platform in the organization.

Employees are already using the platform interfaces, so there are few training issues or UX problems inherent in launching an IGA program that is seamlessly integrated into existing processes. Knowledge workers know the interfaces and workflows to request and approve identity governance services. They won’t have to bookmark a new URL or learn a new way of doing things, speeding overall acceptance.

Application platforms are also increasingly becoming one of the main vehicles for digital transformation (DX) projects. This makes sense, given the importance of IT agility and smooth IT operations in the DX vision. By linking IGA with DX, it becomes easier to attract sustainable executive interest in the IGA program.

C-level executives sponsor DX projects, bonuses may hinge on them. They know DX projects are ambitious and potential generators of strong return on investment. With IGA built into DX, the identity governance program will not be neglected.

Avoiding the common pitfalls inherent in launching an IGA program will take some focus and work, but the resulting benefits are well worth the effort. As you look to refresh or improve your current IGA program, consider leveraging what platforms you already have in place to achieve the most successful outcome.