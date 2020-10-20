eSentire launches automated detection and response solution for Microsoft Security products

eSentire unveiled eSentire Cloud Automation Security Assistant (CASA), the company’s automated detection and response solution for Microsoft Security products.

With CASA, eSentire brings its MDR leadership and expertise from over 10 years of threat hunting to Microsoft users.

CASA offers customers a single place within Microsoft Teams to actively manage alerts, engage eSentire experts on demand, and launch automated threat configurations for Microsoft Cloud Application Security, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Microsoft Azure, and Microsoft Graph Security API.

CASA, delivered on the eSentire Atlas Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform, aggregates and enriches alerts to prioritize what matters and provides customers with the information needed to make security decisions, all within their existing Microsoft Teams app. The entire deployment process takes less than five minutes with the Microsoft products you already have.

Clicking “Ask eSentire” in Teams allows customers to ask eSentire security specialists questions about high-risk alerts. These specialists can then assist in further investigation, and provide recommendations for remediation and threat containment.

The Atlas XDR platform natively integrates endpoint, network, log, asset, and vulnerability data into a cohesive security operations system that supports nearly 1,000 MDR customers today.

Microsoft customers can benefit from the visibility and learnings eSentire has from stopping threats from its global customer base across 60 different countries with over $6 trillion in assets under protection. Atlas XDR platform now supports the entire Microsoft 365 security suite alongside the company’s existing detection and response products.

“CASA simplifies the daily operational life for security teams by providing alert consolidation, expert advice, and automated configuration. We are excited to make this capability broadly available in the market to users looking to leverage the Microsoft security ecosystem,” said Dustin Hillard, CTO for eSentire.