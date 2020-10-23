New infosec products of the week: October 23, 2020

Deepwatch Lens Score: SecOps maturity planning and benchmarking

Deepwatch Lens Score allows CISOs to quickly understand data source collection, active analytics, and what their Maturity Score is today and how to improve it. The powerful app is intuitive and delivers valuable data and insights to CISOs in a few minutes in the palm of their hand.

Entrust launches direct-to-card solution for instant physical and mobile ID issuance

Sigma systems deliver a seamless user experience across the issuance process for desktop and mobile printing needs. It eliminates the frustrations of printer set-up with a modular design and an out-of-the-box implementation that takes less than 30 minutes for users to begin issuing identities.

Splunk helps security teams modernize and unify their security operations in the cloud

Led by new, cloud-centric updates to Splunk Enterprise Security, Splunk Mission Control and the newly announced Splunk Mission Control Plug-In Framework, Splunk’s security operations suite enables Splunk customers to secure their cloud journey and solve their toughest cloud security challenges with data.

Incognia launches fraud detection solution for QR code contactless payments

Incognia’s fraud detection solution for QR code contactless payments uses location behavioral biometrics to verify buyer’s and seller’s real-time and historical location behavior to protect against fake QR codes, account takeovers and use of fake synthetic identities during transactions.