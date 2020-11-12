Ontic and DarkOwl provide Fortune 500 clients with the ability to surface actionable insights from dark net data

Ontic announced a partnership with DarkOwl. The partnership provides Ontic Fortune 500 clients with the ability to surface actionable insights from dark net data through the Ontic software platform for a more comprehensive view of potential physical threats to their business.

“In today’s world bad actors are posting less threatening information on publicly available websites and more nefarious and alarming information on the dark and deep web,” says Ontic CEO Lukas Quanstrom.

“Through our partnership with DarkOwl, Ontic becomes the only protective intelligence platform to unite the largest dataset of dark web data that exists today with that from social media, news sites, public and criminal records, and company-proprietary records.

“This gives physical security professionals at corporations a proactive and more holistic way to address physical security threats.”

DarkOwl is the world’s leading provider of DARKINT™, darknet intelligence and the world’s largest commercially available database of darknet content. It automatically, continuously, and anonymously collects, indexes and ranks darknet, deep web, and high-risk surface net data.

Because its platform collects and stores data in real-time, darknet sites that frequently change location and availability can be queried in a safe and secure manner without having to access the darknet itself.

“Darknet content is often overlooked as it relates to physical security threat management but is key to helping connect the dots on potential threats to businesses,” says Mark Turnage, chief executive officer, DarkOwl.

“We’re proud to partner with Ontic and fuel the new technology-driven standard it has created for unifying critical threat data physical security teams need to identify, investigate, assess, watch and act on both known and unknown threats.”

DarkOwl darknet data is currently accessible to clients via Ontic’s platform, where end-users will benefit from support and guidance from the Ontic and DarkOwl teams to ensure successful use of the data.