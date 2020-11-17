Critical vulnerabilities in Cisco Security Manager fixed, researcher discloses PoCs

Cisco has patched two vulnerabilities in its Cisco Security Manager solution, both of which could allow unauthenticated, remote attackers to gain access to sensitive information on an affected system.

Those are part of a batch of twelve vulnerabilities flagged in July 2020 by Florian Hauser, a security researcher and red teamer at Code White.

About the Cisco Security Manager vulnerabilities

Cisco Security Manager is a security management application that provides insight into and control of Cisco security and network devices deployed by enterprises – security appliances, intrusion prevention systems, firewalls, routers, switches, etc.

Cisco has fixed two vulnerabilities affecting Cisco Security Manager v4.21 and earlier, by pushing out v4.22:

CVE-2020-27130, a critical path traversal vulnerability that could be exploited by sending a crafted request to the affected device and could result in the attacker downloading arbitrary files from it

CVE-2020-27125, which could allow an attacker to view static credentials in the solution’s source code

Cisco has also simultaneously announced that it will fix multiple Java deserialization vulnerabilities (collectively designated as CVE-2020-27131) in the upcoming v4.23 of the Cisco Security Manager solution. Those could allow unauthenticated, remote attackers to execute arbitrary commands on an affected instance and could be triggered by sending a malicious serialized Java object to a specific listener on an affected system.

The company’s Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT) has noted that public announcements about all these vulnerabilities are available, but that they are “not aware” of instances of actual malicious use in the wild.

The public announcements they are referring to is a post on Gist, a pastebin service operated by GitHub, through which Hauser shared PoCs for the flaws he discovered and flagged.