TeamViewer 15.12 for macOS: Improved performance and less energy consumption

TeamViewer released TeamViewer 15.12 for macOS, which already supports the new custom architecture known as Apple Silicon. The TeamViewer app is optimized to use the new architecture to the fullest without relying on the Rosetta 2 emulation.

The latest TeamViewer client supports the Apple Silicon structure as well as the new macOS Big Sur, which will be the first operating system on Apple Silicon. The key benefits of using the latest version, which supports Apple Silicon natively, are improved performance and less energy consumption. This is key for apps that need to run as reliably as TeamViewer.

“We establish connections between a huge number of devices based on all major operating systems. Ensuring horizontal connectivity is part of our DNA. Therefore, we are especially proud to run native on the Apple Silicon architecture right from the beginning,” said Christoph Schneider, Director Product Management at TeamViewer.

Apple provides the software Rosetta 2 along with Apple Silicon, which enables other programs to run on the new architecture, even if they are designed for intel processors. Older versions of TeamViewer for Mac will still work but rely on the Rosetta 2 emulation as well. For the best experience, TeamViewer recommends using the latest TeamViewer build 15.12.