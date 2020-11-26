Enterprises addressing data security and e-waste issues generated by remote work

47 percent of large global enterprises created roles responsible for implementing and ensuring compliance with e-waste policies specifically to deal with e-waste issues generated from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Blancco Technology Group.

E-waste is a global concern – and is quickly becoming a crisis of its own. More than 53 million metric tons of e-waste was produced in 2019. The purchases of new technology to facilitate employees’ transition to remote work during the pandemic has sparked both data security and e-waste fears as businesses increase the volumes of devices they own and ultimately the amount of data that resides on them.

COVID-19 caused unnecessary short-term investment in technology

The study revealed that 97 percent of enterprises had to purchase laptops, with 75 percent buying the devices brand new, to deal with the mass exodus from traditional offices to home office environments.

However, the study found that 78 percent of respondents agreed with the statement, “COVID-19 caused unnecessary short-term investment in technology, which will leave us at risk with data being stored on a wide range of devices.” This demonstrates an awareness of security risks among decision makers.

Enterprises will inevitably face challenges following the switch to remote working, but the importance of employing appropriate methods of data sanitization when new devices are eventually decommissioned remains imperative. If enterprises fail to do this, they run the risk of data breaches and regulatory penalties.

Aiming to understand how these new challenges might be overcome, the survey explored current approaches to e-waste management and found that while 44 percent of enterprises did have an e-waste policy in place for end-of-life device management, it was not yet being communicated or implemented.

E-waste initiatives tend to struggle within the modern enterprise

However, the survey identifies that e-waste initiatives tend to struggle within the modern enterprise due to a lack of ownership around the communication of the policies and in their implementations and compliance.

“The flood of technology investment which followed the beginning of the pandemic has created clear issues for both e-waste and secure data management,” said Alan Bentley, President of Global Strategy at Blancco.

“The switch to remote work spurred on a wave of new device purchases, but these new, widely distributed devices have left enterprises feeling vulnerable. It’s fascinating that so many businesses have implemented roles to manage the e-waste issue resulting from COVID-19, demonstrating corporate social responsibility (CSR), but also their concern around how these devices will be dealt with when they reach end-of-life.

“It’s crucial that this issue is not overlooked and that these devices are appropriately disposed of. But it’s just as crucial to ensure the safeguarding of sensitive data during that process.

“Appropriate data sanitization might at times be overlooked as an element of e-waste policies, but it is the perfect opportunity to engage data management best practices. Because not only will this reduce environmental impact, it will also remove the risk of a data breach when disposing of devices at end-of-life.”

The report concludes that enterprises must rethink their device management practices. It is now more important than ever that enterprises include end-of-life device and data management best practices within e-waste policies.

Key global findings