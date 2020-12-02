CyrusOne adds options for direct connectivity to Google Cloud to simplify hybrid cloud deployments

CyrusOne announced new options for direct connectivity to Google Cloud, with the addition of five new direct on-ramps in Aurora, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and the newly operational Council Bluffs facility.

As part of Google Cloud Interconnect, the new direct connect locations provide CyrusOne customers with simple, cost-effective solutions for creating hybrid cloud environments tailored to their specific business needs.

In addition to offering these direct on-ramps, CyrusOne also provides virtual access to Google Cloud through the CyrusOne National IX, which delivers interconnection across states and between metro-enabled sites within the CyrusOne portfolio.

Expanding on CyrusOne’s partnership with Google Cloud to provide comprehensive infrastructure and application services, the new offerings create a unique opportunity for enterprise customers to:

Leverage Google Cloud’s portfolio of products and compute capacity

Test new workloads in the cloud while maintaining an on-prem workload at CyrusOne

Access reliable, high-performance cloud solutions with extremely low latency

Scale quickly and efficiently at the necessary bandwidth for any application

“At CyrusOne, we are working to help our enterprise customers succeed in their digital transformations and meet their cloud requirements,” said Brent Behrman, executive vice president of sales at CyrusOne.

“Incorporating a direct connection to Google Cloud gives our customers access to Google Cloud’s full portfolio of services for scalable, flexible, and cost-effective cloud solutions.”