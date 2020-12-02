GoSecure raises $35M to continue growth

GoSecure announced that it closed its Series E growth round at an oversubscribed $35M. W Investments Group, based in Montreal, led this second investment with guidance from Yaletown Partners, leaders of the initial Series E round in June 2020.

“We are extremely honored to have W Investments Group complete this round of growth funding,” said Neal Creighton, GoSecure CEO. “Combined with Yaletown Partners, and our existing investors, GoSecure has an investor community extremely experienced at helping take high-growth companies to the next level.”

Managed Detection and Response is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity markets, with industry analysts projecting upwards of 50% of mid-market organizations will adopt MDR over the next five years.

GoSecure MDR, based on their industry-leading detection and response platform, is transforming the way organizations protect themselves from the latest attacks, detecting and mitigating on average in less than 15 minutes.

“GoSecure continues to add new customers at the highest rate in our history,” continued Mr. Creighton. “Based on the detection and response platform we’ve built, customers see the value of GoSecure MDR immediately and rest comfortably knowing they are protected by the best people, processes, and technology in the market.

“W Investments Group brings a wealth of experience that will be vital in helping GoSecure increase the awareness and adoption of our market-leading approach to Managed Detection and Response.”

“We always invest in people first. GoSecure is no exception. We were pleased by the quality and the depth of their management team. The company is at an inflection point; with state-of-the-art technology in hand and the right partnerships in place, they are ready to go to market at full speed,” said Maxime St-Laurent, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at W Investments Group.

“The team at GoSecure has been making the right decisions and positioning themselves for sustained growth in the years ahead. We are excited to be part of the adventure and will support the team in any way we can.”

Since launching as CounterTack in 2012, GoSecure has developed its unique behavior-based, predictive detection and response platform, acquired several companies, and emerged as a leader in the fast-growing Managed Detection and Response market.

GoSecure is now at 200 employees with country headquarters in Montreal, Quebec, and San Diego, California. Growth that was already accelerating prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, continues as organizations adapt to an increasingly mobile workforce.

National Bank Financial Inc. acted as a placement agent in assisting GoSecure in securing this financing.