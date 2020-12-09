Lisa Woodson joins Code42 as chief people officer

Code42 announced the appointment of Lisa Woodson to the role of chief people officer.

Woodson is a global human resources (HR) executive with more than 15 years of multinational leadership experience. As Code42’s chief people officer, Woodson will lead all areas of HR, oversee the Code42 People Team and report to CEO Joe Payne.

She will serve as a business partner and strategic decision maker, helping to advance companywide strategy and operations. Under her leadership, the People Team will expand focus on attracting, developing, and retaining top talent, and establishing and expanding diversity, inclusion and affinity programs and corporate social responsibility endeavors.

Importantly, they also will partner with information security, legal and line of business leaders as part of Code42’s insider risk program.

“As the HR leader on Code42’s insider risk program, I will have the unique experience to use the solution our company offers to the market,” said Woodson.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to join the Code42 team. The pivotal launch of its Incydr SaaS solution and the release of its new book, ‘Inside Jobs,’ both support the tenet that HR leaders should play a critical role in partnering with IT, security and legal to build an employee experience that securely supports digital transformation and collaboration.”

Prior to Code42, Woodson served as senior vice president of human resources for HID Global where she oversaw all aspects of HR for its 4,400 employees.

She also has held leadership roles at ION Geophysical, a technology-focused seismic solutions company, and PRA Health Sciences, and served as an organization development consultant through her graduate work at Pepperdine University.

She is experienced in talent acquisition, talent management, change management, succession planning and diversity, equity and inclusion advocacy.

Woodson holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of San Francisco in Organizational Behavior and Leadership as well as a Master’s degree in Organizational Development from the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University.

“At a time when we are seeing tremendous momentum across our business, it’s vital to have strong leadership guiding our team and minimizing risk to our business. Lisa is a great addition to the team – she is not only a people-centered executive, but also a strategic business leader,” said Code42 president and CEO Joe Payne.

“In our book, ‘Inside Jobs,’ we discuss how HR leaders can be change agents that reinforce a collaborative culture while protecting the organization from Insider Risk. Lisa’s experience and philosophy align with our core values, and she is the embodiment of a progressive HR leader. We are excited to welcome Lisa to Code42.”