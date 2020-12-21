Deep Instinct appoints Ryan Shopp as chief marketing officer

Deep Instinct announced that Ryan Shopp has been named to the newly created position of chief marketing officer. He has 20-plus years of experience that spans product marketing, demand generation and brand management, leading global marketing teams at fast-growth technology companies – both large and small – that have been through acquisitions and initial public offerings (IPOs).

“We’re building a management team to support the growth of our business which is accelerating everywhere in the world,” said Guy Caspi, CEO and co-founder of Deep Instinct.

“Ryan brings an impressive track record for building the right sales funnels at high-growth tech companies. This represents another milestone in our company’s growth as we elevate the marketing role to an executive-level position.”

Previously, Shopp held senior marketing executive roles at AppDynamics, New Relic and CA Technologies, which included international assignments in the U.K. and Switzerland. Prior to that, he held marketing positions at Dell, SecurityWorks and AlterPoint.

Shopp comes from a technical background that includes a Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering, from Texas A&M University.

“I view this opportunity as a great challenge to join a fast-growing company and to focus on advanced digital and account-based marketing approaches to accelerate the company’s growth,” said Shopp.

“Digital transformations are rapidly moving forward while at the same time creating new exposure to more sophisticated malware attacks. Deep Instinct’s product based on artificial intelligence technology comes at a time when the world needs a new approach to deal with cybersecurity attacks that are overwhelming enterprises in every corner of the world.”

Deep Instinct has grown rapidly due to the high demand for its groundbreaking Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) technology, with an over 400% increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and 300% increase in customer base in 2019.

In 2020, the company is on track to double its ARR. Managed Security Service Providers and Global 2000 Enterprises rely on Deep Instinct to protect more than two million endpoints and mobile devices.