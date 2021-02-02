As organizational reliance on data continues to rise amid the pandemic, a Druva survey uncovered rising concerns among Indian businesses about data protection, the growing need to enhance resilience, and the role data agility plays in enabling organizational operations and connecting with customers.

Of the more than 300 ITDMs surveyed in India, 31 percent report an increase in ransomware attacks on the organization since the pandemic began, and overall 89 percent of ITDMs being more concerned now with protecting their organizational data from ransomware than before the pandemic.

Data has never been more valuable

It’s clear data has never been more valuable to organizational success, yet 44 percent of organizations do not have the data they collect readily available when needed for decision making.

With data being created, stored, and shared in more ways than ever before, IT leaders in India are confronted with unprecedented challenges. The survey reveals that protecting data from outside threats, unauthorised internal access and ensuring business resiliency are becoming key priorities for organisations as they accelerate their cloud migration and digital transformation plans.

Digital transformation plans

Accelerated digital transformation – 76 percent of respondents said that their digital transformation plans have accelerated due to the pandemic.

– 76 percent of respondents said that their digital transformation plans have accelerated due to the pandemic. Expanding threat surface – since the pandemic began 42 percent reported an increase in video conferencing attacks, malware (40 percent), phishing (35 percent), user error / accidental tampering or deletion (32 percent) and insider attack (31 percent).

– since the pandemic began 42 percent reported an increase in video conferencing attacks, malware (40 percent), phishing (35 percent), user error / accidental tampering or deletion (32 percent) and insider attack (31 percent). Data recovery a concern – 67 percent reported that the time to recover data is still an issue and has increased since the pandemic.

– 67 percent reported that the time to recover data is still an issue and has increased since the pandemic. Data access crucial for business survival – 25 percent reported that their company can only go 3 to 4 hours without access to data before causing serious harm to their business.

“The pandemic, and possibilities of an emergence in the coming months, has forced organizations across India to re-evaluate the health of their data, potential security vulnerabilities, and their level of preparedness”, said Milind Borate, Chief Development Officer, Druva.

“The ability to unlock the value of data, rapidly adapt to changing demands, and delight customers will increasingly be determined by their cloud strategy.”