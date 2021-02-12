Qualys expands VMDR to mobile devices with support for Android and iOS/iPadOS

Qualys announced it is expanding Qualys VMDR (Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response) to mobile devices with support for Android and iOS/iPadOS delivering an end-to-end solution for mobile device security.

Qualys’ all-in-one VMDR provides in-depth mobile device visibility, data security insights, proactive posture monitoring, and automated response for all iOS and Android devices and installed apps – just like VMDR does for on premises, endpoints, clouds, containers, OT and IoT assets.

“The use of mobile devices as threat vectors has increased exponentially, particularly during the pandemic due to the growth in the remote workforce. Thus, I am pleased to see Qualys bring its outstanding Cloud Agent support to Android and iOS devices.

“Now I can expand my vulnerability management program to mobile devices and get the visibility I need to end mobile threats before they start,” said Suhail Muhammad, SOC Manager, global humanitarian aid organization.

Qualys VMDR for Mobile Devices provides:

Comprehensive mobile device and app inventory – Get a holistic view of all Android, iOS/iPadOS devices and installed apps across your enterprise. Enriched inventory provides in-depth details on hundreds of mobile data points such as device type, OS version, installed apps, EOL status, device location, CA certificates, and more.

– Get a holistic view of all Android, iOS/iPadOS devices and installed apps across your enterprise. Enriched inventory provides in-depth details on hundreds of mobile data points such as device type, OS version, installed apps, EOL status, device location, CA certificates, and more. Continuous vulnerability assessment – Qualys’ lightweight Cloud Agent provides real-time visibility and assessment of device, OS, app, and network vulnerabilities using the industry’s most comprehensive signature database. Qualys automatically correlates vulnerabilities with the appropriate app versions improving accuracy and eliminating the time required to manually research and map weaknesses.

– Qualys’ lightweight Cloud Agent provides real-time visibility and assessment of device, OS, app, and network vulnerabilities using the industry’s most comprehensive signature database. Qualys automatically correlates vulnerabilities with the appropriate app versions improving accuracy and eliminating the time required to manually research and map weaknesses. Real-Time misconfiguration monitoring – Expand your vulnerability management program by continuously monitoring critical mobile device configurations as recommended by the NSA and CIS best practices to ensure continuous security (available Q2 2021).

– Expand your vulnerability management program by continuously monitoring critical mobile device configurations as recommended by the NSA and CIS best practices to ensure continuous security (available Q2 2021). Built-in response and patch orchestration – Remediate and act on all at-risk mobile devices simultaneously, using over-the-air, out-of-the-box controls to uninstall or update vulnerable apps, alert users, reset or lock devices, change passcodes, and more. Additionally, Qualys provides orchestration of responses such as deploying updated app versions from the Google Play Store or uninstalling vulnerable apps to reduce the time to remediation.

“You can’t secure what you don’t know and can’t see; thus, one unsecured device or mobile app can put the entire enterprise at risk,” said Sumedh Thakar, interim CEO, Qualys.

“Powered by the FedRAMP-authorized Qualys Cloud Platform, VMDR for Mobile Devices allows IT and security teams to continuously inventory all assets, including mobile devices and installed apps, gaining insights into vulnerabilities and misconfigurations across the global environment including servers, workstations and mobile devices through a single pane of glass.”